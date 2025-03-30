Eddie Jordan was an extraordinary man who did so much for so many

But there could have been, should have been and very nearly was a third motoring and motorsport legend on our books. I had dealings with Eddie Jordan at the Japanese Motor Show, numerous F1 paddocks and the posh cocktail bar at the New Otani Hotel in Tokyo, where he hilariously held court as he played the lovable rogue role that amused so many people. The countless and deeply moving tributes and obituaries devoted to him after his sad passing last week tell us much about his extraordinary life and achievements.

But not everything. Our paths recently crossed again – in London, where I was shocked to see him, behind the scenes, working tirelessly to help raise millions of pounds for child and young adult cancer patients. Then, in a peaceful residential side street a short walk from the mayhem of the University College London Hospital, he ensured that the money was wisely spent building ‘home-from-home’ rooms and suites for the youngsters.

This was the caring, loving, serious and secret side of the man. He did not do this compassionate work for self-publicity or personal glory. Pure and simple, he did it for the kids, their brothers, sisters, mums, dads and other loved ones.

It’s not just the car and motorsport businesses that have been robbed of Edmund Patrick Jordan. The wider world will miss him enormously, too. One of my biggest regrets is that I didn’t sign him up as The Father of the Auto Express House. But right up there as one of the greatest honours of my life was meeting him and witnessing the compassion, hope, peace and comfort he helped bring to my son Marcus and countless other young cancer patients. Thank you and bless you, Eddie.

