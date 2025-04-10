Buying a used car? Don’t let shoddy build quality catch you out

A few years ago my parents decided to lease a Renault Zoe. They chose it over other small electric cars partly because they spotted an unbelievably low price on a top-spec version, plus it offered more range and boot space than other contenders.

They did a full test drive, of course, as we always recommend people do when searching for a new car, and were initially happy with their choice. However, the Zoe quickly earned the nickname ‘Tinny’ because of the clang the doors made when you closed them, and that was just one of several quality-related gripes we had with the car. Nobody was sad to see it go after three years when the lease was up.

Why am I telling you this though? Well, it’s not to give the defenceless Zoe another kicking after it’s dead. It’s because it reinforced, for me, that interior and build quality are two of the most important things you should pay attention to when looking for a new car, and overlooking either can lead to disappointment and even regrets once you start to live with it.

Admittedly, unless you’re buying a Rolls-Royce or a Bentley, not every button will be made from billeted titanium and the seats will not be lined with sumptuous Sicilian leather. Instead, buyers may choose to prioritise price, looks or interior space over outright quality.