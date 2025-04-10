Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Buying a used car? Don’t let shoddy build quality catch you out

Ellis Hyde explains why it’s worth paying extra attention to build quality when you’re choosing your next car

By:Ellis Hyde
10 Apr 2025
Opinion - build quality

A few years ago my parents decided to lease a Renault Zoe. They chose it over other small electric cars partly because they spotted an unbelievably low price on a top-spec version, plus it offered more range and boot space than other contenders.

They did a full test drive, of course, as we always recommend people do when searching for a new car, and were initially happy with their choice. However, the Zoe quickly earned the nickname ‘Tinny’ because of the clang the doors made when you closed them, and that was just one of several quality-related gripes we had with the car. Nobody was sad to see it go after three years when the lease was up.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Why am I telling you this though? Well, it’s not to give the defenceless Zoe another kicking after it’s dead. It’s because it reinforced, for me, that interior and build quality are two of the most important things you should pay attention to when looking for a new car, and overlooking either can lead to disappointment and even regrets once you start to live with it.

Admittedly, unless you’re buying a Rolls-Royce or a Bentley, not every button will be made from billeted titanium and the seats will not be lined with sumptuous Sicilian leather. Instead, buyers may choose to prioritise price, looks or interior space over outright quality. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

I know that everyone has different priorities, but buyers still need to properly probe the cabin of whatever car they’re considering; prod the dashboard, feel all the materials and, yes, listen to the sound of the doors closing. And if you find a little weak spot (or maybe even a bigger one), you ought to think about how much that’s going to annoy you after six months, a year or maybe even more. 

Obviously, it can be hard to tell how a brand-new car’s interior will hold up over a longer period. A short test drive isn’t always sufficient, particularly when you’re focusing on about a hundred other things and will probably have an overly eager salesperson yapping in your ear. Nor can you easily predict if the centre console is going to start rattling two weeks after taking delivery of your new car.

But that’s exactly why we have a fleet of long-term test vehicles – to see how the latest models stand up to what we throw at them. And we get feedback from real owners through our annual Driver Power satisfaction survey.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai’s N division isn’t axing petrol hot hatchbacks just yet
Hyundai i20 N - front action

Hyundai’s N division isn’t axing petrol hot hatchbacks just yet

Performance division’s VP says that it’s “not true” that the brand is going EV-only, hinting at hybrid-powered models to come
News
4 Apr 2025
Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon
Audi Q2 render (Avarvarii)

Secrets of the new Audi Q2 e-tron uncovered: £35k EV SUV coming soon

After announcing it would ditch A1 and Q2, German brand is focusing on new electric baby SUV
News
4 Apr 2025
Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
31 Mar 2025
Hot hatch fans rejoice! A new Peugeot 208 GTi is officially on the way
Peugeot 208 GTi render - front 3/4

Hot hatch fans rejoice! A new Peugeot 208 GTi is officially on the way

The GTi badge is coming back, and sooner than we might have imagined!
News
28 Mar 2025

Most Popular

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing
Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - front 3/4

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

A new, smaller and all-electric version of the Defender is on its way
News
8 Apr 2025
New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5
Volvo XC60 - front 3/4 static

New 2025 Volvo XC60 undercuts big-selling BMW X3 and Audi Q5

The facelifted version of Volvo’s best-selling mid-sized SUV gets a new look and more tech, and it’s on sale now
News
8 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C5 Aircross gives pillowy ride for not much cash
Citroen C5 Aircross - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C5 Aircross gives pillowy ride for not much cash

It may be due for replacement soon, but there’s still a lot to like about the Citroen C5 Aircross. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 April
News
7 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content