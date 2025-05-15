Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Opinion

Entry-level cars are usually the pick of the range

Consumer champion Tom Jervis gives his expert insight on why the entry-level editions are often the sweet spot in any model range

By:Tom Jervis
15 May 2025
Opinion - Skoda Octavia SE Technology

We live in an incredibly polarised society, with people demonised for even the most trivial thing. Now, while I condemn this type of behaviour, there is one group of individuals that I, as well as I’m sure many other car enthusiasts, think are fair game: those who ‘upbadge’ a car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For those unfamiliar, ‘upbadging’ is the act of affixing the logo of a more premium model on your car in order to trick passers-by into thinking your vehicle is more expensive than it is. These badges are easy to come by, and they cost a lot less than the actual step up to a more luxurious model.

Now this all may seem harmless, if a tad conceited, but it’s also pointless. Your average person won’t be able to tell the difference if there’s an extra badge on the bootlid, while true car enthusiasts will pick you out as an imposter. But what’s most frustrating about upbadging, however, is that while it’s easy to be ashamed of owning the ‘base’ model, put your pride aside and you’ll see that entry-level cars are often more attractive than you’d expect.

The cheapest Tesla Model Y, for example, has all the range and performance most buyers will ever need, so stepping up to the Long Range model (or even the top-spec Performance) is a waste of money unless you plan to spend most of your days on the motorway or the drag strip.

The Skoda Octavia is another perfect illustration of why baseline models don’t have to feel unadorned; the cheapest SE Technology version gets heated seats, a touchscreen, wireless phone charging and front-and-rear parking sensors.

Typically, the only incentives to step up to the range-topper (other than bragging rights) are some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it visual upgrades; S line Audis, for example, usually feature blingier wheels, tinted windows and, of course, lots of extra badges to justify the premium you pay for them.

In fact, the thousands you’ll spend on specifying your car to the limit won’t necessarily pay dividends in the long run. Perhaps surprisingly, many car-valuation firms frequently predict that base cars with lower starting prices will hold their value a little better over the course of ownership, compared with top-spec examples.

So, next time you’re about to immediately ignore the base model in a range because it doesn’t have an additional shiny badge on the exterior, just remember that it’s what’s on the inside that counts – and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Do you agree with Tom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

  Cars
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

