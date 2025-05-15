Entry-level cars are usually the pick of the range

We live in an incredibly polarised society, with people demonised for even the most trivial thing. Now, while I condemn this type of behaviour, there is one group of individuals that I, as well as I’m sure many other car enthusiasts, think are fair game: those who ‘upbadge’ a car.

For those unfamiliar, ‘upbadging’ is the act of affixing the logo of a more premium model on your car in order to trick passers-by into thinking your vehicle is more expensive than it is. These badges are easy to come by, and they cost a lot less than the actual step up to a more luxurious model.

Now this all may seem harmless, if a tad conceited, but it’s also pointless. Your average person won’t be able to tell the difference if there’s an extra badge on the bootlid, while true car enthusiasts will pick you out as an imposter. But what’s most frustrating about upbadging, however, is that while it’s easy to be ashamed of owning the ‘base’ model, put your pride aside and you’ll see that entry-level cars are often more attractive than you’d expect.

The cheapest Tesla Model Y, for example, has all the range and performance most buyers will ever need, so stepping up to the Long Range model (or even the top-spec Performance) is a waste of money unless you plan to spend most of your days on the motorway or the drag strip.

The Skoda Octavia is another perfect illustration of why baseline models don’t have to feel unadorned; the cheapest SE Technology version gets heated seats, a touchscreen, wireless phone charging and front-and-rear parking sensors.

Typically, the only incentives to step up to the range-topper (other than bragging rights) are some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it visual upgrades; S line Audis, for example, usually feature blingier wheels, tinted windows and, of course, lots of extra badges to justify the premium you pay for them.

In fact, the thousands you’ll spend on specifying your car to the limit won’t necessarily pay dividends in the long run. Perhaps surprisingly, many car-valuation firms frequently predict that base cars with lower starting prices will hold their value a little better over the course of ownership, compared with top-spec examples.

So, next time you’re about to immediately ignore the base model in a range because it doesn’t have an additional shiny badge on the exterior, just remember that it’s what’s on the inside that counts – and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

