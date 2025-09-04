Over-the-air software updates made car manufacturers lazy and drivers are paying the price

But this isn’t an isolated case. Volvo has reportedly been keeping prospective customers updated on its long-awaited EX90 SUV, a car that could potentially be delivered with no Apple CarPlay, the infotainment only available in the ‘dark’ mode designed for night-time driving, and with an infotainment system that drains around three per cent of the battery every day. All things that will be fixed in future over-the-air updates, if they’re not ironed out before the car’s eventual arrival with customers. And there are other examples from across the industry.

There are two ways to look at this. Manufacturers being able to make improvements to existing cars without waiting for a mid-life cycle refresh that only benefits future customers is great, because current drivers don’t have to buy a new car to get the latest tech. Alternatively, brands are getting lazier about how complete their vehicles are before sending them out to new homes.

The best buying advice would seem to be that you’re better off not buying a new car in the weeks or even months after it launches. Let other people desperate for the latest thing be the guinea pigs that car makers seem to sometimes be mistaking consumers for, and wait maybe six months for the major bugs to be ironed out before taking delivery of your new model. Either that, or manufacturers could actually get their cars to a fully working state before they start taking money from the public.

