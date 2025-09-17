Cheap EVs, with low monthly rates, could energise the car market

The key reason for Auto Express to attend a motor show is to chat to the industry execs who turn out alongside the new cars that we’ve already featured in the magazine and online thanks to the early access we’re granted.

Time with the big cheeses is sometimes one-to-one, sometimes in ‘round tables’, and Auto Express was invited to the latter with Stellantis boss Jean-Philippe Imparato at the Munich Motor Show. We expected it to develop into a bunfight, with journalists striving to get their questions in, as is usually the case.

But this one was a bit different. Rather than the floor being opened up for whatever topics people wanted, we’d clearly all been brought there for a reason, as Stellantis’s CEO launched into an impassioned and forceful speech outlining what the car industry needs from the European Union in order to survive the transition to electrification.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He didn’t reject electric cars. Instead he explained what’s required – in his opinion, as boss of an empire that includes Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot, Vauxhall and several others – to create the conditions to build cars people want, profitably, and not be led by legislation that doesn’t reflect the mood and behaviour of consumers.