Your car’s Euro NCAP crash safety rating matters much more than you think

Picture this: you’re in a car dealership looking at what could be your new pride and joy, and the suave salesperson moseys on up to you. What’s the first question you ask them? How long is the warranty? How big’s the boot? Likely, if you’ve got kids or lots of kit. Does the grille light up? Hopefully not, unless it’s out of a sense of bewilderment or horror – especially if it’s a Mercedes showroom you’re in. But I bet you’ve never thought to ask “How safe is this car?”.

If you did ask that question and the salesperson’s response was either to fake getting a phone call or joke “Oh jeez, this thing is an absolute deathtrap!” before shamefully staring at the floor, I’d advise you to leave that dealership promptly.

What I hope they’d do is tell you that specific car’s Euro NCAP rating. Yet I reckon most people will only have a vague idea of what that means – there’s a chance they may have never heard those eight letters said in that particular order before.

For anyone unfamiliar, Euro NCAP is the independent organisation that has the fun-sounding task of crash testing new cars and providing us with clear, reliable information about how safe they are. It’s been doing this for almost 30 years, yet I don’t know anyone who has bought a car because of how well it has performed in Euro NCAP’s brutal battery of crash routines.