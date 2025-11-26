Mixed bag in Autumn Budget won’t cure car buyers’ uncertainty and doubt

The Chancellor has presented a mixed bag of measures in her Autumn Budget that probably don’t amount to the kick in the family finances many motorists feared, but will still have far-reaching effects for the car industry and its customers.

Above all, the Budget piles on more of the uncertainty that has shaken consumer confidence and left car manufacturers chasing shadows over recent years. The collection of deferred tax rises and promised investment creates a complex picture that on balance seems more likely to deter new car purchases than encourage them.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The pay-per-mile tax on EVs and plug-in hybrids due in 2028 definitely raises more questions than answers. How will such a scheme be implemented? Will drivers report their own mileage? Will their cars communicate it digitally? What are the privacy implications of any digital tracking system? Will we be charged for miles driven outside the UK?

Details are predictably thin on the ground and even if they weren’t, a lot can change between now and 2028. What we do know is that negative headlines about the rising cost of EVs have already been written.

The freeze on fuel duty and the retention of the 5p cut will be welcomed by drivers but it’s only a stay of execution. In September 2026 fuel prices will be on the rise again. Buyers may well be pushed towards more fuel-efficient cars by this and some of those taking the jump to EVs will be helped along the way by a boost in funding for the Electric Car Grant that should extend the scheme into 2030.