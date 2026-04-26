Nissan’s Sunderland plant needs the help of Chinese car brands to thrive in the years to come

Part of me believes that it at least played a part in the forced closures of those tired old domestic factories. Yet I’m also aware that without Nissan (plus Toyota) and their non-stop production activities here, Britain would be building fewer than half the cars it currently does. And they’d be mostly Range Rovers, Bentleys and other unaffordable models, with MINI being just about the only surviving maker of affordable UK-built cars.

We need Nissan to stay here and build sensibly priced vehicles. But thousands more of them, please, with or without Nissan badges. Thanks to the loyal, committed and talented workforce, cranking up output will be a doddle, because Sunderland currently runs at around 50 per cent capacity. A more difficult question is what’s the right additional model or models to build? But it’s one that Chery is in a perfect position to answer, as it seeks to move into another under-utilised existing plant in Europe so it can make the sort of mass-produced European-Chinese cars it knows the buying public is ready for.

Ambitious? Not when you consider that Chery has done a deal to ensure its cars roll off the line at a former Nissan factory in Spain. And high-level talks have begun regarding the distinct possibility that it can have a similar arrangement for Sunderland. What better way for the plant to mark its 40th birthday than with an announcement that such a deal has been struck, to secure the future of the plant for another 40?

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