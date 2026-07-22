Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

If you thought the traditional motor show was dead, think again

Editor-at-large Phil McNamara explains why the return of major European motor shows could give car makers the stage they've been missing

By:Phil McNamara
22 Jul 2026
Opinion - motor shows

Whisper it, but big European car shows are making a comeback. The Auto Express team is gearing up for October’s Mondial De l’Auto in Paris, where around 30 makers are signed up and preparing to make a splash.

“Paris is going to be a very big event for us,” Peugeot CEO Alain Favey recently told us. “It’s always big, but specifically this year we really want to express what the brand stands for. We’ll have two striking new concepts that will show the future of Peugeot: it’s exciting news we want to share with the public.”

Peugeot’s owner Stellantis is really going for it: its six major European brands will be out in force, with Citroen promising to unveil the reborn 2CV, Fiat due to finally show its Grizzly SUVs and Alfa Romeo’s continual teasing of its mid-size SUV ambitions, surely no coincidence.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Stellantis’ Leapmotor marque is the bridge to another array of Mondial manufacturers, the Chinese. BYD and its aspirational Denza sub-brand will be present, along with Geely, Changan, XPeng and more. They will compensate for some of the big no-shows: BMW, MINI, Porsche, Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover are the most high-profile absentees.   

 Notably, that quintet was all over the Goodwood Festival of Speed two weeks ago, where Stellantis was barely evident. The FoS is a high-octane, immersive experience that overloads the senses with sound and movement. Making a splash requires a huge outlay for firms, and alternatives to the traditional motor show – single-brand digital showcases exemplified by Apple or Tesla, and digital unveils learned during the Covid-19 pandemic – plus tougher economic times for the industry mean that show halls have been fallow for years.

The Geneva show is no more, but Munich felt vibrant last year, with firms doubling down on exhibition stands and pop-ups across the city. It’s a far cry from the 2022 Paris Mondial, which was pretty much the Renault-Dacia-Peugeot show. Renault Group will be back this October, plus VW, Audi, Skoda, Mercedes, Hyundai and Kia. Add test drives, late-night DJ sets and a maximum ticket price of 22 Euros (about £18.70), and you might be tempted to book a Eurostar. We’ll be there.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars
Goodwood 2026

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars

2026’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was an exceptional celebration of cars from the past, present and future! These were the top reveals and star cars…
News
13 Jul 2026
Petrol & Pride returns to the British Motor Museum on Sunday 26 July
Petrol and Pride 2025 - arial shot

Petrol & Pride returns to the British Motor Museum on Sunday 26 July

The most colourful event on the UK car calendar is back!
News
26 May 2026
Hyundai Staria EV could make its debut at Brussels Motor Show
Hyundai Staria Brussels Motor Show teaser - front badge

Hyundai Staria EV could make its debut at Brussels Motor Show

Eye-catching Korean MPV could be set for pure-electric power
News
22 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, but not if you can’t charge at home
Vauxhall Astra GSE connected to a home wallbox charger

Electricity VAT axe to make EV charging cheaper, but not if you can’t charge at home

VAT on domestic electricity will be scrapped from October, thus widening the gap between home and public charging
News
21 Jul 2026
New Jeep hybrid SUV aims to out-muscle Land Rover's Defender, with some help from China
Jeep D-segment SUV - front static

New Jeep hybrid SUV aims to out-muscle Land Rover's Defender, with some help from China

Want a Defender, but can’t stretch to one? Jeep’s new cut-priced family SUV should be cheap to buy, and to run…
News
20 Jul 2026
New Audi A2 e-tron drops some camo to reveal retro design
Audi A2 e-tron spy shot - front cornering

New Audi A2 e-tron drops some camo to reveal retro design

Audi’s cutting-edge new BEV promises to channel the innovation of its iconic predecessor
News
20 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content