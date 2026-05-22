Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alfa Romeo SUV on the way with plenty of Italian style

New C-segment model to operate in the middle-ground between mainstream and premium

By:Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
14 Jul 2026
Alfa Romeo SUV teaser - rear quarter

Alfa Romeo has released a teaser image of its new C-segment SUV, a brand new offering that’ll sit alongside the recently updated Tonale and larger Stelvio SUVs. Announced as part of the Stellantis Investor Day, this new teaser image gives us our first glimpse of not only the new model, but also Alfa’s next-generation design language. Sadly, this new model won’t be revealed in full until late 2027. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite the wait, this as-yet-unnamed C-segment SUV will be based on the existing Stellantis STLA-M architecture, which also underpins models like the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. This means that it’ll easily adopt a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full BEV powertrains, the latter of which have been noted for their impressive WLTP range figures. 

While it’ll share its key architecture with those models, we expect it’ll be slightly longer and wider than many of its platform mates, with an expected length around 4.7m, leaving space for the existing 4.5m-long Tonale to sit below. It won’t have to worry about the existing Stelvio, though either, because an all-new generation of that car will be along soon after with even larger dimensions. 

What is clear, however, is that this future C-segment model will feature a new design language, thanks to a small glimpse of the car’s rear quarter panel. Unlike the Junior SUV and next-gen Stelvio, this Alfa Romeo will feature a more traditional look, with a strong solid C-pillar, and no split-lines or contrasting colours visible. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

From what we can see, the rear lights also appear to be a more traditional shape than the eccentric integrated lights of the Junior, nor does it look like it’ll have the dramatic triangular LED light strip that we know was due to be coming on the now-delayed next-gen Stelvio. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, it’s not yet known whether this new Alfa Romeo model will be in-line to pick up the next-generation technology that was announced alongside the forthcoming STLA One architecture program. 

Alfa Romeo C-Segment SUV

This next-generation platform is the brand’s next big step in development, including elements like the ‘STLA Brain’, where control systems for parts including the powertrain, chassis and infotainment are centralised in one computer. Other technical innovations include cell-to-body (which integrates the battery cells into the chassis for extra rigidity while simplifying the production process to remove costs) and steer-by-wire. We’ve already tried the latter on the Peugeot Polygon concept, but we expect the Alfa to get its own configuration to suit the dynamic expectations of the Italian brand.

Another piece is the ‘Smartcockpit’ technology, which provides the ‘driver-interaction layer’ (voice command and infotainment). Just as it is tailored in other Stellantis cars, Alfa’s Smartcockpit interface will be bespoke to its models. 

Don’t want to wait that long for a stylish Alfa? Don’t forget about the Junior! Right Now you can enjoy an average saving of £1,200 on the Alfa Romeo Junior Electric when you go to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

Around 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
8 Jul 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
30 Jun 2026
Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis: latest details on surprise partnership
Land Rover Discovery main image

Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis: latest details on surprise partnership

Stellantis’ surprise joint venture with JLR will not extend to Europe due to ‘product overlap’, but further collaborations have not been ruled out
News
29 May 2026
Alfa Romeo Giulietta return is on the cards with petrol and electric power
New Alfa Romeo hatchback

Alfa Romeo Giulietta return is on the cards with petrol and electric power

‘Multi-energy’ STLA One platform will be used for Alfa’s family hatch
News
26 May 2026

Most Popular

Used Toyota bZ4X (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: EV is a second-hand bargain
Used Toyota bZ4X - front

Used Toyota bZ4X (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: EV is a second-hand bargain

A full used buyer's guide on the Toyota bZ4X that has been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
12 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Audi RS 3 hyper hatch for only £425 a month
Audi RS 3 Sportback - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Audi RS 3 hyper hatch for only £425 a month

The RS 3 is a rare breed thanks to its fire-breathing five-pot, and our Deal of the Day for 11 July keeps it affordable
News
11 Jul 2026
New Freelander 8's interior is an incredible screen-fest
New Freelander 8 - front

New Freelander 8's interior is an incredible screen-fest

Auto Express has confirmed the Freelander 8 will come to the UK in 2027… just don’t call it a Land Rover
News
10 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content