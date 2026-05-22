New Alfa Romeo SUV on the way with plenty of Italian style
New C-segment model to operate in the middle-ground between mainstream and premium
Alfa Romeo has released a teaser image of its new C-segment SUV, a brand new offering that’ll sit alongside the recently updated Tonale and larger Stelvio SUVs. Announced as part of the Stellantis Investor Day, this new teaser image gives us our first glimpse of not only the new model, but also Alfa’s next-generation design language. Sadly, this new model won’t be revealed in full until late 2027.
Despite the wait, this as-yet-unnamed C-segment SUV will be based on the existing Stellantis STLA-M architecture, which also underpins models like the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. This means that it’ll easily adopt a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full BEV powertrains, the latter of which have been noted for their impressive WLTP range figures.
While it’ll share its key architecture with those models, we expect it’ll be slightly longer and wider than many of its platform mates, with an expected length around 4.7m, leaving space for the existing 4.5m-long Tonale to sit below. It won’t have to worry about the existing Stelvio, though either, because an all-new generation of that car will be along soon after with even larger dimensions.
What is clear, however, is that this future C-segment model will feature a new design language, thanks to a small glimpse of the car’s rear quarter panel. Unlike the Junior SUV and next-gen Stelvio, this Alfa Romeo will feature a more traditional look, with a strong solid C-pillar, and no split-lines or contrasting colours visible.
From what we can see, the rear lights also appear to be a more traditional shape than the eccentric integrated lights of the Junior, nor does it look like it’ll have the dramatic triangular LED light strip that we know was due to be coming on the now-delayed next-gen Stelvio.
However, it’s not yet known whether this new Alfa Romeo model will be in-line to pick up the next-generation technology that was announced alongside the forthcoming STLA One architecture program.
This next-generation platform is the brand’s next big step in development, including elements like the ‘STLA Brain’, where control systems for parts including the powertrain, chassis and infotainment are centralised in one computer. Other technical innovations include cell-to-body (which integrates the battery cells into the chassis for extra rigidity while simplifying the production process to remove costs) and steer-by-wire. We’ve already tried the latter on the Peugeot Polygon concept, but we expect the Alfa to get its own configuration to suit the dynamic expectations of the Italian brand.
Another piece is the ‘Smartcockpit’ technology, which provides the ‘driver-interaction layer’ (voice command and infotainment). Just as it is tailored in other Stellantis cars, Alfa’s Smartcockpit interface will be bespoke to its models.
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