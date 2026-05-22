Alfa Romeo has released a teaser image of its new C-segment SUV, a brand new offering that’ll sit alongside the recently updated Tonale and larger Stelvio SUVs. Announced as part of the Stellantis Investor Day, this new teaser image gives us our first glimpse of not only the new model, but also Alfa’s next-generation design language. Sadly, this new model won’t be revealed in full until late 2027.

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Despite the wait, this as-yet-unnamed C-segment SUV will be based on the existing Stellantis STLA-M architecture, which also underpins models like the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. This means that it’ll easily adopt a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full BEV powertrains, the latter of which have been noted for their impressive WLTP range figures.

While it’ll share its key architecture with those models, we expect it’ll be slightly longer and wider than many of its platform mates, with an expected length around 4.7m, leaving space for the existing 4.5m-long Tonale to sit below. It won’t have to worry about the existing Stelvio, though either, because an all-new generation of that car will be along soon after with even larger dimensions.

What is clear, however, is that this future C-segment model will feature a new design language, thanks to a small glimpse of the car’s rear quarter panel. Unlike the Junior SUV and next-gen Stelvio, this Alfa Romeo will feature a more traditional look, with a strong solid C-pillar, and no split-lines or contrasting colours visible.