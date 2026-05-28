New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will come with both petrol and EV options
The delayed replacement for Alfa’s family SUV will still be one for performance enthusiasts
Alfa Romeo has given us further details on the future of its Stelvio SUV and after a tumultuous few years, it’s good news: a replacement is officially back on.
The next-generation Stelvio, like the current one, will be introduced alongside a new Giulia compact executive saloon. And while these plans have been around for a while (we spied a prototype Stelvio testing ahead of its proposed launch last year), several pushbacks led many to wonder if the project had been canned entirely.
Following on from the Stellantis Investors’ Day where Alfa Romeo announced a new C-segment SUV and limited-run ‘Bottega Fuoriserie project’, further plans have been revealed. A new family hatchback could see the return of the Giulietta name, plus there will be an update to the firm’s baby SUV, the Junior.
Alfa also let slip the current status of replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio. As part of parent company Stellantis’ £51.8bn ‘FaSTLAne 2030’ plan, which will see 110 new or updated models arrive before the end of the decade, Alfa Romeo will launch two new D-segment cars.
Officially, the Italian brand said it’s “studying solutions to continue competing in the D segment with new interpretations of the current line-up made of Giulia and Stelvio, remaining true to its performance-driven DNA while adapting to market evolution”.
Likely referencing the recently unveiled modular STLA One platform, which can cater to B-segment up to D-segment cars, Alfa Romeo continued: “The brand will leverage flexible platforms to progressively introduce multi-energy solutions, including hybrid and electric powertrains.”
While the Stelvio and Giulia were set to go EV-only, we’ve known for some time that the next Stelvio will come with a choice of petrol hybrid and pure-electric powertrains thanks to its STLA Large ‘multi-energy’ platform. While the architecture may change to the newer STLA One for both cars, we expect this choice of powertrains will remain.
Technical details of STLA One haven’t been revealed, but if it is a direct revision of STLA Large we can expect it to at least retain the latter’s battery capacity, which stands between 85kWh and 115kWh. Given that rivals including the BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60 sit around the 500-mile mark in terms of range, we should expect something similar from the Stelvio.
STLA One is highly modular so along with stretching to D-segment cars like the Stelvio and Giulia, it’ll also be able to provide single and dual-motor layouts. Steer-by-wire is also a new announcement for STLA One, although given Alfa Romeo’s history of driver-focused cars, we expect a unique set-up for its cars compared with other Stellantis brands using the same technology.
Speaking to Auto Express back in 2025, Alfa Romeo’s then head of marketing and communication, Cristiano Fiorio (now General Manager of the firm’s Bottega Fuoriserie team) said: “The purpose of Alfa Romeo is to offer cars that are nice to drive and which respond to your needs. If you have to understand the technology before driving, that cannot be an Alfa Romeo.”
If the new Stelvio arrives before the Giulia and upcoming family hatchback, it could be the first Alfa Romeo to make use of ‘STLA Brain’. This electrical system appears to work in a similar fashion to BMW’s Neue Klasse ‘Heart of Joy’, found in the latest iX3, by integrating elements such as the infotainment, powertrain and safety systems all into a centralised supercomputer.
Then there’s STLA ‘Smartcockpit’. This is set to be rolled out across all STLA One cars, using the same underlying infotainment system with individual interfaces bespoke to each brand.
Away from the electric Stelvio, which could be called ‘Stelvio Elettrica’ if it follows the path of the Junior Elettrica (Alfa Romeo’s first electric car), it’s not yet clear what petrol hybrid powertrains will be available.
We should still look forward to a hot Quadrifoglio version, however. Alfa Romeo brought back Quadrifoglio versions of the current Giulia and Stelvio models earlier this year with Santo Ficili, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, stating the move was “to keep to a promise made to customers of ours who pay the most attention to the extreme performance and pure emotions inherent in Alfa Romeo's DNA”.
Given how ingrained the Quadrifoglio brand appears to be in the Giulia and Stelvio models especially, is there scope for hot EV variants too? In 2025 Fiorio also said, “Personally, I do not see a Quadrifoglio EV. I see a Quadrifoglio which has the sound of a real engine.” He added: “Quadrifoglio to me, to us, should be something with a roar.”
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