Shortly after the chaos of Stellantis’ Investor Day 2026, Alfa Romeo clarified its future, which will include updates for the Junior, a new C-segment family hatchback, and replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio. The company also revealed fresh details about its upcoming ‘C-SUV’.

According to Alfa, its C-segment SUV will be based on Stellantis’ STLA M (or ‘Medium’) platform, which is already in use on the Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall Grandland and newly unveiled Lancia Gamma. This allows a choice of powertrains, including pure-electric and hybrid; just like its Vauxhall and Peugeot siblings, the Italian SUV will be a ‘multi-energy’ car.

Alfa also said its SUV will be a “a true Alfa Romeo, made in Italy, designed to stand out for interior quality, performance, and driving pleasure”.

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The Investor Day saw the announcement of Stellantis’ all-important new STLA One platform – with cutting-edge tech that will underpin everything from B-segment cars including the next-generation Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa, up to D-segment SUVs. While it’s a new name, it’s possible the modular STLA One could be a revised version of STLA Small (which hasn’t been seen in a production car), STLA Medium and STLA Large.

Although STLA Medium has been in use on several Stellantis cars already, it’s not known if that platform can cater to the many examples of new technology revealed for STLA One. These include cell-to-body (which integrated the EV’s battery into the chassis for extra rigidity while simplifying the production process to remove costs) and steer-by-wire. We’ve already tried the latter on the Peugeot Polygon concept, but we expect the Alfa to get its own configuration to suit the dynamic expectations of the Italian brand.

Given the premium positioning of Alfa Romeo, the new SUV is likely to make use of all STLA One technology if it is available to new STLA M cars. That should mean elements such as the ‘STLA Brain’, where control systems for things including the powertrain, chassis and infotainment are centralised in one computer. Another piece is the ‘Smartcockpit’ technology, which provides the ‘driver-interaction layer’ (voice command and infotainment). Just as it is tailored in other Stellantis cars, Alfa’s Smartcockpit interface will be bespoke to its models.

Alongside the announcement of a C-segment SUV, another model was teased during Alfa’s short section of the Investor Day 2026. The ‘Bottega Fuoriserie project’ will essentially be a new limited-edition, halo model like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati MCXtrema. The covered car appears to be more practical than either of those Bottega Fuoriserie creations with a high bonnet line and hatchback-style rear end, although we’ll know for sure in the next year or so.

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