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Opinion

Selling your car online is great but don't forget the old ways

Senior news reporter Alastair Crooks explains why you should explore every option when you choose how to buy or sell a car

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Oct 2026
Alastair buying and selling opinion

You might recognise the paradoxical nature of the publishers of a successful website advising you how to buy and sell cars offline, but stick with us because it’s a tactic that could bring you a lot of success. Although the internet is an incredibly helpful tool for buying and selling cars, sometimes the old ways are the best.

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Of course, you’re far more likely to find a buyer for your car online – especially via Auto Express’s Sell My Car service – and there’s a higher chance of you finding a car you want to buy, too. But, if you’ve had no luck selling or buying a car online, or simply want to broaden your chances, then there are plenty of alternatives. 

Traditional methods, such as newspaper adverts, magazine listings, auction houses or even simply leaving your car on a busy road with a ‘For Sale’ sign in the window, are nowhere near as popular as they used to be – but they can still reap rewards. 

If you want to sell your car via a newspaper, you’ll have to do it in a local or regional publication. But you’ll pay for the privilege, so remember to keep your advert’s copy succinct to maximise your space. For example, write ‘FSH’ instead of ‘full service history’ and ‘80k miles’ instead of ‘80,000 miles’ – simply to keep the character count down. The same applies to magazine listings; if you’ve opted for a picture advert, then a tightly cropped, front-three-quarter shot is ideal. 

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Auction houses typically list their cars, or ‘lots’, online. But if you do decide to sell your car in this way – or if you intend to go to an auction to buy – make sure you’ve researched how auctions work. There are some deals to be had for savvy buyers, and auctions can be a great way of getting punters to engage in a bidding frenzy, saving you the hassle of negotiation.

Another option is the (free) approach of parking your vehicle in a public spot with a ‘For Sale’ sign in the window. However, you need to ensure it is parked legally, avoiding private property or unsafe locations with valuable items not left inside. Be sure to give clear contact information and a short summary of the vehicle’s key details. Plus, keep the car clean to entice potential suitors. 

A slightly more niche avenue you can go down is taking your car to events. Make or model-specific car shows that relate to the model in question could be a great way of gauging enthusiast interest. Of course, if your pride and joy is a bona fide classic, then any classic-car show will do.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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