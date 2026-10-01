Selling your car online is great but don't forget the old ways

You might recognise the paradoxical nature of the publishers of a successful website advising you how to buy and sell cars offline, but stick with us because it’s a tactic that could bring you a lot of success. Although the internet is an incredibly helpful tool for buying and selling cars, sometimes the old ways are the best.

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Of course, you’re far more likely to find a buyer for your car online – especially via Auto Express’s Sell My Car service – and there’s a higher chance of you finding a car you want to buy, too. But, if you’ve had no luck selling or buying a car online, or simply want to broaden your chances, then there are plenty of alternatives.

Traditional methods, such as newspaper adverts, magazine listings, auction houses or even simply leaving your car on a busy road with a ‘For Sale’ sign in the window, are nowhere near as popular as they used to be – but they can still reap rewards.

If you want to sell your car via a newspaper, you’ll have to do it in a local or regional publication. But you’ll pay for the privilege, so remember to keep your advert’s copy succinct to maximise your space. For example, write ‘FSH’ instead of ‘full service history’ and ‘80k miles’ instead of ‘80,000 miles’ – simply to keep the character count down. The same applies to magazine listings; if you’ve opted for a picture advert, then a tightly cropped, front-three-quarter shot is ideal.