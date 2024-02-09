Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: GWM ORA 03 is EV versatility for just £125 a month

The GWM ORA 03 is a capable little EV and at this bargain price it had to be our Deal of the Day for 9 February

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Feb 2024
GWM Ora 03 - front static
  • Eye-catching design
  • 193-mile range
  • £125 a month

Yes, for the monthly price of a daily coffee you could have a brand new car on your driveaway and an all-electric one at that in the GWM ORA 03

The supermini-sized GWM ORA 03 is a convincing rival to the likes of the MINI Electric and MG4, although this personal contract hire (PCH) agreement from leasing.com shows you can get one at the fraction of the price. The ORA 03 is offered at just £125 a month and it’s not like you have to pay a massive upfront sum to secure that low monthly cost either - it’s only a £1,403 initial payment.

The deal is spread out over two years and is based on a 5,000-mile per year limit, but if you extend this to 10,000 miles you’ll be paying an extra £32 a month. Remember, the list price of this GWM ORA 03 is a substantial £31,940, making this lease deal look even better. 

With a 48kWh battery, this ORA 03 comes with a useful 193-mile range and there’s a pretty punchy 169bhp electric motor on the front axle for a decent 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds. There’s very little body roll in the corners too and with that silent powertrain, the ORA 03 is a fine cruiser. We also like the availability of one-pedal driving in the 03. 

The interior is a refreshing surprise in this segment. There’s a slight retro feel with diamond quilted patterns on the door cards with a pleasant two-tone colour scheme. Impressive technology comes courtesy of a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 12.5-inch touchscreen which has a very crisp resolution and the ability to receive over-the-air updates. 

It’s well-equipped too with a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors and even a wireless smartphone charging pad. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are chosen by our experts who scour the market for great deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend. As always, the offers are subject to change, and terms and conditions apply.

Check out the GWM ORA 03 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe is a classy compact exec for £296 a month
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
News

Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe is a classy compact exec for £296 a month

This BMW 2 Series blends premium appeal with excellent driving dynamics and a sub-£300 lease deal makes it our Deal of the Day for 8 February
8 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month
Peugeot 2008 facelift 2024 UK
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month

Stand-out styling, a decent equipment list and a wallet-friendly lease offer make the Peugeot 2008 our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 7 February
7 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai i30 hatch does it all for just £179 per month
New Hyundai i30 driving - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai i30 hatch does it all for just £179 per month

Well-equipped, practicality and good to drive, Hyundai i30 appeals on all counts, including price, making it our Deal of the Day for 6 February
6 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £254 per month for the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: £254 per month for the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5

With its futuristic design, cushy ride and a premium cabin, the Ioniq 5 is our Deal of the Day on Monday 5 February
5 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month
Peugeot 2008 facelift 2024 UK
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month

Stand-out styling, a decent equipment list and a wallet-friendly lease offer make the Peugeot 2008 our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 7 February
7 Feb 2024
New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time
New MG3 - interior
News

New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time

The next-generation MG3 will be fully revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
5 Feb 2024
New Renault Symbioz hybrid SUV named and pictured for the first time
Renault Symbioz teaser
News

New Renault Symbioz hybrid SUV named and pictured for the first time

The Renault Symbioz name has been confirmed for new crossover being unveiled this spring. It’s designed to sit between the existing Captur and Austra…
8 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content