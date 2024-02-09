Car Deal of the Day: GWM ORA 03 is EV versatility for just £125 a month

Eye-catching design

Yes, for the monthly price of a daily coffee you could have a brand new car on your driveaway and an all-electric one at that in the GWM ORA 03.

The supermini-sized GWM ORA 03 is a convincing rival to the likes of the MINI Electric and MG4, although this personal contract hire (PCH) agreement from leasing.com shows you can get one at the fraction of the price. The ORA 03 is offered at just £125 a month and it’s not like you have to pay a massive upfront sum to secure that low monthly cost either - it’s only a £1,403 initial payment.

The deal is spread out over two years and is based on a 5,000-mile per year limit, but if you extend this to 10,000 miles you’ll be paying an extra £32 a month. Remember, the list price of this GWM ORA 03 is a substantial £31,940, making this lease deal look even better.

With a 48kWh battery, this ORA 03 comes with a useful 193-mile range and there’s a pretty punchy 169bhp electric motor on the front axle for a decent 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds. There’s very little body roll in the corners too and with that silent powertrain, the ORA 03 is a fine cruiser. We also like the availability of one-pedal driving in the 03.

The interior is a refreshing surprise in this segment. There’s a slight retro feel with diamond quilted patterns on the door cards with a pleasant two-tone colour scheme. Impressive technology comes courtesy of a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 12.5-inch touchscreen which has a very crisp resolution and the ability to receive over-the-air updates.

It’s well-equipped too with a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors and even a wireless smartphone charging pad.

