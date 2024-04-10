Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 2008 is a steal at an incredible £142 a month

Facelifted in 2023

Good build quality

£142 per month

The Peugeot 2008 is a real contender in the small SUV class, and will be particularly appealing to those seduced by its sharp appearance, well-built cabin and decent levels of refinement on the road.

If you’re after a model that’s more fun to drive then perhaps look towards the Ford Puma, while the practicality of rivals such as the Renault Captur could sway some. But the 2008 is comfortable in its own skin - focusing on a more premium feel compared with other mainstream small SUVs, and bringing its own, unique iCockpit dashboard setup to help it stand out further from the crowd.

This flexible leasing agreement is based over an 18-month period with a sensible £1,708.06 initial deposit followed by monthly payments of £142.34. The mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles a year.

The car comes in mid-spec Allure trim and offers a generous amount of standard equipment, including 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, and dual 10-inch displays, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Safety is a priority, too, with Peugeot including active systems such as Lane-Keeping Assist, speed limit recognition and a driver attention warning.

Power comes from Stellantis’ ubiquitous 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine, producing 128bhp and, while it’s not the best handling small SUV, the 2008’s light steering makes low speed manoeuvres much easier to manage. It’s frugal too, with a combined efficiency figure of 53.2mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

