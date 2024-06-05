Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot’s E-2008 is a plush-feeling electric SUV for just £183 a month

Plush interior and ride

Smart styling

£182.56 a month

Fancy a brand-new small electric SUV? Chances are you'll have done your research and discovered how plentiful your options are.

Peugeot's E-2008 is one of the more under-the-radar choices, but it scores highly thanks to its comfortable ride and plush interior – not to mention quietly good-looking styling. It's also not as expensive as you might think.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The E-2008 is rather pricey if you're paying cash for the car outright, but with our Deal of the Day you can get a premium-feeling EV for a bargain price.

Trawling the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found this extremely good-value deal from Select Car Leasing Peugeot. After a not-unreasonable initial payment of £2,484.72, you can be driving a brand-new E-2008 for a bargain £182.56 a month.

The deal is for two years and limited to 5,000 miles, but you can double the mileage cap to 10,000 a year for an extra £18.76 a month – that's cracking value.

Peugeot comprehensively updated the E-2008 a couple of years ago, bringing in new styling and importantly a larger 54kWh battery option. This deal is for the original smaller 50kWh battery, but don't fret because its claimed 213-mile range should equal around 180 miles in the real world – which will probably be enough for most buyers.