Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot’s E-2008 is a plush-feeling electric SUV for just £183 a month

The E-2008 offers a premium feel for a bargain price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 February

By:James Batchelor
4 Feb 2025
Peugeot E-2008 - front tracking
  • Plush interior and ride
  • Smart styling
  • £182.56 a month

Fancy a brand-new small electric SUV? Chances are you'll have done your research and discovered how plentiful your options are. 

Peugeot's E-2008 is one of the more under-the-radar choices, but it scores highly thanks to its comfortable ride and plush interior – not to mention quietly good-looking styling. It's also not as expensive as you might think.

The E-2008 is rather pricey if you're paying cash for the car outright, but with our Deal of the Day you can get a premium-feeling EV for a bargain price. 

Trawling the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found this extremely good-value deal from Select Car Leasing Peugeot. After a not-unreasonable initial payment of £2,484.72, you can be driving a brand-new E-2008 for a bargain £182.56 a month. 

The deal is for two years and limited to 5,000 miles, but you can double the mileage cap to 10,000 a year for an extra £18.76 a month – that's cracking value.

Peugeot comprehensively updated the E-2008 a couple of years ago, bringing in new styling and importantly a larger 54kWh battery option. This deal is for the original smaller 50kWh battery, but don't fret because its claimed 213-mile range should equal around 180 miles in the real world – which will probably be enough for most buyers. 

One reason why the E-2008 is a cut above some of its rivals is how plush it feels. It has a noticeably more comfortable ride than other small electric SUVs, and does an excellent job of filtering out unwanted road and wind noise. It’s very quiet and hushed, even on the motorway.

There's a premium feel inside, too: the fixtures and fittings have a high-quality feel, while the design is modern. Just like all other Peugeots, the E-2008 has the brand's trademark i-Cockpit set-up, which combines a high-set screen for the digital dials with a small steering wheel. It isn't for everyone, though, so it may be worth taking a car for a test drive before hitting the order button for this deal. 

Peugeot only offers the E-2008 in two trim levels; this deal is for the entry-level Allure but, as the name implies, it's rather tempting thanks to 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a pair of 10-inch screens, and front and rear parking sensors coming as standard. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-2008 leasing deals from leading providers on our Peugeot E-2008 deals hub page… 

See our Peugoet E-2008 deals

Check out the Peugeot E-2008 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

