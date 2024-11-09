Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: the Peugeot 208 is a plush-feeling and fun-to-drive supermini for less than £190 a month

The 208 still stands out in the supermini sector with its blend of distinctive styling and posh cabin. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 February

By:James Batchelor
18 Feb 2025
Peugeot E-208 - front cornering
  • Distinctive styling
  • Top-drawer GT model
  • £184.43 a month

It may have been a round for a while, but the Peugeot 208 is still a classy choice thanks to its appealing cocktail of chic looks and plush interior. The fact that it comes with a choice of petrol and electric power is just the icing on the cake. 

You don't need to fork out a lot for one either, as our Car Deal of Day goes to show. VIPGateway.co.uk Peugeot Leasing, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the little 208 for £184.43 a month after an initial payment of £1,852.85. 

The deal is for three years and limited to 5,000 miles per annum, but you can bump this up to 8,000 a year for £14.54 extra a month.

We’ve featured the baby Peugeot with cheaper deals before, but this one is for the range-topping GT. It has luxuries including LED headlights with 'Smartbeam' assist, Peugeot's distinctive i-Cockpit with 3D projection, eight-colour ambient lighting, and leather-effect upholstery. And in keeping with its GT badging, there are large 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, along with black-painted wheelarch mouldings.

The 208's facelift in 2023 gave some added sparkle to what was already a good-looking car. It stands out with its curvy styling and distinctive three-claw LED day-time running lights, while the interior has a plush and modern feel. 

Powering this 208 is Peugeot's ubiquitous 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 100bhp, so performance is punchy, while motorway refinement is good. Peugeot claims it’ll do more than 58mpg, too.

On the road, the 208 has a fun feel, thanks to the small steering wheel and tight body control. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 208 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 208 deals hub page… 

Check out the Peugeot 208 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

James Batchelor
