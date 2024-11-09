Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 is an upmarket supermini for £173 a month

Eye-catching interior

Good on fuel

£173 a month

Peugeot has proven with the 208 that the supermini sector can have a premium feel. This personal contract hire deal from VIPGateway Peugeot Leasing via our parent site Carwow makes the 208 more appealing than ever.

This three-year contract requires an initial deposit of £2,377 followed by monthly payments of £173. There’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles, although if you wish to extend this to 8,000 miles, you’ll only have to pay an extra £11 a month.

The 208 received a mid-life facelift in 2023 to keep it fresh against the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio (both of which also coincidentally got updated in the same year). Peugeot clearly knew what it was doing, because the 208 remains one of the stand-out offerings in the segment.

Visually, the 208 certainly has its own charm, thanks to Peugeot’s ‘tiger claw’ daytime running lights at the front combined with a stylised grille and a three-stripe rear light cluster. The Allure model we’re featuring here also comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, gloss black accents and tinted windows.

Powering this 208 is a trusty 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine, which is used by a wide range of Peugeots and other brands within the Stellantis group. With 100bhp, it’s got an appropriate amount of punch in the 208, but despite it being a relatively small three-cylinder unit, it’s perfectly refined on the motorway. You can expect to see more than 55mpg on a typical trip, too.

What helps the 208’s case even more is its eye-catching interior. You get the sense that Peugeot has really tried to be different with its ‘i-Cockpit’ layout featuring a 10-inch driver’s display and 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The positioning of the small leather steering wheel and dash might take a little time for some to get used to, but it gives the 208 a completely different feel not only to its Vauxhall Corsa stablemate, but to every other supermini.

Standard kit is pretty good with Allure trim too, with front and rear parking sensors, automatic air-conditioning, USB-A and USB-C ports, a carbon-effect dashboard, a start/stop button and various driving modes.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

