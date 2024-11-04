Car Deal of the Day: Hybrid-powered Peugeot 3008 for £208 per month

Hybrid model with economy of over 50mpg

After the pandemic-induced years of madness, car prices seem to have reached something approaching normality over the last few years. Well, maybe not if you’re paying cash, because there are some pretty heart-stopping sums being asked for surprisingly mundane cars. But consider that for a pretty reasonable £208 a month you can get a hybrid family SUV like the Peugeot 3008, and things really aren’t so bad.

The 3008 itself is pretty decent these days too. The older ones were never too bad, but it’s had a real glow-up over the years, to the extent that it’s probably one of the better-looking cars in its class. Just check out that intricate front grille, and the claw-like slashes serving as daytime running lights.

The interior’s pretty arresting too, something else you probably wouldn’t have expected of Peugeot a couple of generations ago. Put simply, it makes family motoring just a bit more interesting, which isn’t the case with some of its rivals.

So, about the deal: it’s through Select Car Leasing via Auto Express Find a Car, and gives you 5,000 miles a year to play with over a 24-month term. Ask nicely, and you can probably bump that up for a small fee, if you expect to do more miles each year.

After an initial deposit of £2,795.40, you’ll then pay £208.45 per month over the rest of the term. That’s probably only a little more than the cost of your family’s combined phone, internet and TV subscription costs, which isn’t bad for an entire car. Given that Peugeot claims up to 52.5mpg for the 1.2-litre hybrid powertrain in the 3008, fuel bills shouldn’t add enormously to that either, although some of the 3008’s rivals are more efficient still.

The lease car comes in Allure trim, which is where the 3008 range starts, but don’t think it’s poorly equipped. Standard kit includes air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, a 21-inch curved driver and infotainment display, gearchange paddles, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED lights.

