Car Deal of the Day: £287 per month gets a family-friendly Peugeot E-3008 EV
This competitive monthly lease takes the sting out of Peugeot’s £50k electric crossover
- Top-spec GT trim
- 5,000 mile annual limit over 36 months
- £287 per month with a £3,749 initial deposit
It’s a tough job being a mid-sized electric crossover. And not just because kids are going to spend three years rubbing their grubby fingers into the upholstery, or because after six months the edge of every alloy wheel is going to sparkle like a glitterball after being ground against every kerb within fifteen miles.
No, it’s because competition is tough out there, and truth be told, among the many, many (many) options, the Peugeot E-3008 isn’t quite our favourite. If you’re curious, we’d lean towards the smart Renault Scenic E-Tech or deeply sensible Skoda Enyaq, given the choice.
That’s not to say you should steer clear though, given the E-3008’s sharp styling, fantastic cabin design, and 520-litre boot, particularly when you can spend 36 months behind the wheel for £287 a month.
Our latest Car Deal of the Day comes from VIP Gateway and gets you an E-3008 in top GT trim for the aforementioned sum (well, £287 and 51 pence), after a £3,749.10 initial deposit. You’ll be limited to 5,000 miles a year, but you can probably negotiate for more – the car’s claimed 326-mile range means longer trips, and more regular use, aren’t out of the question with this particular EV. Based on our own experience, 300-ish miles is a realistic target.
The E-3008 is front-wheel drive, using a 207bhp motor that’s good for 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds, and a 105mph top speed. Ride quality could be better, and it’s not as sporty to drive as it looks (or as the GT badge implies), but refinement is good even by EV standards.
That GT trim meanwhile builds on the regular Allure’s 21-inch panoramic instrument display, navigation, reversing camera and wireless phone charging, with pixel LED headlights, a hands-free tailgate, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and eight-colour ambient lighting. Oh, and 20-inch alloy wheels, which look particularly kerbable; better leave a few extra inches between car and pavement when you’re parking…
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
