Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £287 per month gets a family-friendly Peugeot E-3008 EV

This competitive monthly lease takes the sting out of Peugeot’s £50k electric crossover

By:Antony Ingram
19 Jan 2025
Peugeot E-3008 UK - front
  • Top-spec GT trim
  • 5,000 mile annual limit over 36 months
  • £287 per month with a £3,749 initial deposit

It’s a tough job being a mid-sized electric crossover. And not just because kids are going to spend three years rubbing their grubby fingers into the upholstery, or because after six months the edge of every alloy wheel is going to sparkle like a glitterball after being ground against every kerb within fifteen miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

No, it’s because competition is tough out there, and truth be told, among the many, many (many) options, the Peugeot E-3008 isn’t quite our favourite. If you’re curious, we’d lean towards the smart Renault Scenic E-Tech or deeply sensible Skoda Enyaq, given the choice.

That’s not to say you should steer clear though, given the E-3008’s sharp styling, fantastic cabin design, and 520-litre boot, particularly when you can spend 36 months behind the wheel for £287 a month.

Our latest Car Deal of the Day comes from VIP Gateway and gets you an E-3008 in top GT trim for the aforementioned sum (well, £287 and 51 pence), after a £3,749.10 initial deposit. You’ll be limited to 5,000 miles a year, but you can probably negotiate for more – the car’s claimed 326-mile range means longer trips, and more regular use, aren’t out of the question with this particular EV. Based on our own experience, 300-ish miles is a realistic target.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The E-3008 is front-wheel drive, using a 207bhp motor that’s good for 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds, and a 105mph top speed. Ride quality could be better, and it’s not as sporty to drive as it looks (or as the GT badge implies), but refinement is good even by EV standards.

That GT trim meanwhile builds on the regular Allure’s 21-inch panoramic instrument display, navigation, reversing camera and wireless phone charging, with pixel LED headlights, a hands-free tailgate, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and eight-colour ambient lighting. Oh, and 20-inch alloy wheels, which look particularly kerbable; better leave a few extra inches between car and pavement when you’re parking…

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-3008 leasing deals from leading providers on our Peugeot E-3008 deals hub page…

See our Peugeot E-3008 deals

Check out the Peugeot E-3008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Be the talk of the town with a MINI Cooper E for £186 per month
MINI Cooper E - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Be the talk of the town with a MINI Cooper E for £186 per month

Turn on, tune in, and plug in with a new electric MINI for an affordable monthly sum
News
18 Jan 2025
Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster
Mazda MX-5 - front cornering

Car Deal Alert! 0% finance on award-winning Mazda MX-5 roadster

Not only is the multi-award-winning Mazda MX-5 one of the best sports cars money can buy, it’s now available with 0% APR over a 48-month period
News
18 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Carry seven in comfort with the Dacia Jogger for just £236 a month
Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Carry seven in comfort with the Dacia Jogger for just £236 a month

The family-friendly Jogger embarrasses more expensive SUVs and is our Deal of the Day for 17 January
News
17 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and fun-to-drive Mazda CX-30 SUV for just £209 a month
Mazda CX-30

Car Deal of the Day: Stylish and fun-to-drive Mazda CX-30 SUV for just £209 a month

The CX-30 has plenty going for it – and it’s cheaper than you might think. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 January
News
16 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000

The Dacia Duster’s big brother is available to pre-order now, and is due to go on sale in March
News
15 Jan 2025
New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever
Kia Ceed - front tracking

New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever

The Kia K4 will eventually become the new Ceed in the UK, and it’s taking a big step upmarket
Road tests
16 Jan 2025
Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995
Renault 5 - full width front

Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995

Only those with a special R Pass can order their R5 until 29 January, at which point it’ll be available for everyone
News
15 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content