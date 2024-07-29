Car Deal of the Day: A fully-electric Peugeot E-308 for just £199 a month

Smart design and high-quality feel

Like nearly every car maker, Peugeot is running at full pelt launching new electric cars. However, unlike many of its competitor brands, the French firm isn't creating unique and wacky EVs but instead offering buyers the choice of petrol and electric power in the same bodystyle.

Take its upmarket Volkswagen Golf-rivalling 308, for instance, which comes in petrol, hybrid and fully electric guises. The latter, the E-308, promises a reasonable 260-ish-mile range, all wrapped up in a car that has a head-turning design and plush interior – a £40,000 package and all for less than £200 right now.

This deal from Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees the posh Peugeot come in at a super-low £198.94 a month. It's a two-year deal and requires a £2,687.27 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

At this price it's pretty much a bargain, but if you need more mileage allowance, then you will have to fork out for the privilege. Bumping the allowance up to 8,000 a year will require an extra £74.87 extra a month, so this deal is better suited to lower-mileage drivers.

If that's you, then you'll not only be getting a smart-looking EV, but also one that's feature-packed. This deal is for the range-topping GT model, which unlocks goodies such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, full matrix LED headlights, and 3D rear lights that perform a little dance when you unlock the car.

Tech-wise, the GT gives you eight-colour ambient lighting, a reversing camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, and twin digital screens, along with a third for the 'i-Toggles' – customisable widgets to you and me. GT trim also gives you Alcantara trim with vibrant lime green stitching.

The E-308 has, without doubt, one of the nicest interiors of any family hatchback. Not only is the design modern and interesting, but the quality is superb.

Space up front is good, and while taller back-seat passengers may find their heads brushing on the roof lining, it's not too bad. Boot space is average at 361 litres.

We called the 267-mile range from the car's 54kWh battery pack reasonable, and that's accurate. Rivals such as the MG4 Extended Range do offer more miles-per-top-up, but in our testing the E-308 is efficient and will come close to its claimed figures. On top of that, the E-308 is enjoyable to drive with light controls and good refinement.

