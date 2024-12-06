Car Deal of the Day: Sharp-looking Peugeot 5008 family car for £235 a month
Peugeot’s stylish seven-seat 5008 is almost as affordable as a supermini, making it our Deal of the Day for 22 February
While it’s rare to see the kind of sub-£100 per month finance deals we used to get before a certain disease shut down half the planet and sent car prices sky high, it’s always surprising just what you can still get for a fairly modest outlay.
Take this Peugeot 5008 for example, which is available through Select Car Leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car service for a £3,118.56 initial payment, and then 24 months at £235.38 a month. That’s not bad for the biggest people-mover Peugeot makes outside of the van-based Rifter and Traveller, neither of which matches the 5008 for style.
The 5008’s looks are certainly one of the main draws for this seven-seat SUV, with a chunky, angular profile punctuated by some of the best exterior detailing in this corner of the market – just check out the concept car-like grille design for instance, and the lion’s claw daytime running lights below each headlight unit.
Somehow, the 5008 is even wilder inside, with a high-quality, high-tech cabin that again wouldn’t look out of place spinning on a turntable at the Geneva Motor Show. The high-set dials and low steering wheel won’t work for everyone, and the infotainment can be a tad slow sometimes, but as a way of making you forget you’re in a deeply sensible kid-hauler, you’ll struggle to find better.
The deal we’ve found is for a 1.2-litre Hybrid model in Allure trim, which means a 134bhp powertrain and dual-clutch gearbox with an 11.3-second 0-62mph time, as well as 52.5mpg. Allure is the car’s entry-level specification, but it’s still well equipped. That 21-inch curved interior display, navigation, keyless entry and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are all standard.
You get 5,000 miles a year with this offer, although we’re sure you can extend that for a small extra fee. We’d probably dig behind the sofa to get one in Peugeot’s rather lovely Obsession Blue paintwork too, to make the 5008 stand out even further.
