Car Deal of the Day: Sharp-looking Peugeot 5008 family car for £235 a month

Fabulous interior and exterior styling

52.5mpg hybrid powertrain

£3,118 down and £235 per month

While it’s rare to see the kind of sub-£100 per month finance deals we used to get before a certain disease shut down half the planet and sent car prices sky high, it’s always surprising just what you can still get for a fairly modest outlay.

Take this Peugeot 5008 for example, which is available through Select Car Leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car service for a £3,118.56 initial payment, and then 24 months at £235.38 a month. That’s not bad for the biggest people-mover Peugeot makes outside of the van-based Rifter and Traveller, neither of which matches the 5008 for style.

The 5008’s looks are certainly one of the main draws for this seven-seat SUV, with a chunky, angular profile punctuated by some of the best exterior detailing in this corner of the market – just check out the concept car-like grille design for instance, and the lion’s claw daytime running lights below each headlight unit.

Somehow, the 5008 is even wilder inside, with a high-quality, high-tech cabin that again wouldn’t look out of place spinning on a turntable at the Geneva Motor Show. The high-set dials and low steering wheel won’t work for everyone, and the infotainment can be a tad slow sometimes, but as a way of making you forget you’re in a deeply sensible kid-hauler, you’ll struggle to find better.