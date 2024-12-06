Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Sharp-looking Peugeot 5008 family car for £235 a month

Peugeot’s stylish seven-seat 5008 is almost as affordable as a supermini, making it our Deal of the Day for 22 February

By:Antony Ingram
22 Feb 2025
Peugeot 5008 - front action
  • Fabulous interior and exterior styling
  • 52.5mpg hybrid powertrain
  • £3,118 down and £235 per month

While it’s rare to see the kind of sub-£100 per month finance deals we used to get before a certain disease shut down half the planet and sent car prices sky high, it’s always surprising just what you can still get for a fairly modest outlay.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Take this Peugeot 5008 for example, which is available through Select Car Leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car service for a £3,118.56 initial payment, and then 24 months at £235.38 a month. That’s not bad for the biggest people-mover Peugeot makes outside of the van-based Rifter and Traveller, neither of which matches the 5008 for style.

The 5008’s looks are certainly one of the main draws for this seven-seat SUV, with a chunky, angular profile punctuated by some of the best exterior detailing in this corner of the market – just check out the concept car-like grille design for instance, and the lion’s claw daytime running lights below each headlight unit.

Somehow, the 5008 is even wilder inside, with a high-quality, high-tech cabin that again wouldn’t look out of place spinning on a turntable at the Geneva Motor Show. The high-set dials and low steering wheel won’t work for everyone, and the infotainment can be a tad slow sometimes, but as a way of making you forget you’re in a deeply sensible kid-hauler, you’ll struggle to find better.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal we’ve found is for a 1.2-litre Hybrid model in Allure trim, which means a 134bhp powertrain and dual-clutch gearbox with an 11.3-second 0-62mph time, as well as 52.5mpg. Allure is the car’s entry-level specification, but it’s still well equipped. That 21-inch curved interior display, navigation, keyless entry and 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are all standard.

New Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV - drivers view

You get 5,000 miles a year with this offer, although we’re sure you can extend that for a small extra fee. We’d probably dig behind the sofa to get one in Peugeot’s rather lovely Obsession Blue paintwork too, to make the 5008 stand out even further.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 5008 leasing deals from leading providers on our Peugeot 5008 deals hub page…

See our Peugeot 5008 deals

Check out the Peugeot 5008 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was a landmark EV when it launched, and it’s still good value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 February.
News
21 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Renault Symbioz is cheap family transport at just over £186 a month
Renault Symbioz - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: The Renault Symbioz is cheap family transport at just over £186 a month

The newest of Renault’s SUVs offers a lot for not a lot of cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 February
News
20 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Great Dacia Spring offer gives cheap-as-chips electric motoring
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Great Dacia Spring offer gives cheap-as-chips electric motoring

Going electric has rarely been easier or more affordable than it is with the Dacia Spring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 February
News
19 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the Nissan Ariya is a premium-feeling electric SUV for a low price
Nissan Ariya - main image

Car Deal of the Day: the Nissan Ariya is a premium-feeling electric SUV for a low price

It’s easy to overlook the Nissan Ariya – but do that and you’ll be missing out on a great car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 February
News
17 Feb 2025

Most Popular

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses
Fiat Pandina render (watermarked) - front

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses

The all-new ‘mini-Panda’ will reintroduce a budget city car to the Italian brand’s line-up, and our exclusive pictures show what it could look like
News
19 Feb 2025
Axing the Volvo V60 and V90 estates was a big mistake, says brand’s sales boss
Volvo V60 - front cornering, low

Axing the Volvo V60 and V90 estates was a big mistake, says brand’s sales boss

We hear the inside story on how Volvo’s wagons came back from the dead
News
21 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content