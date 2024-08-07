Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Peugeot 508 departs, taking the Peugeot Sport Engineered sub brand with it

The 508 will be Peugeot’s last internal-combustion engined saloon

by: Ellis Hyde
7 Aug 2024
Peugeot 508 - front

The saloon car market has suffered another casualty in the shape of the Peugeot 508. Peugeot has confirmed that after six years on sale, 508 will “come to the end of its life cycle in December 2024”. 

The move comes as Peugeot looks to reaffirm its position as an electric car manufacturer and the 508 was the only model in the French firm’s line up that wasn’t offered with an all-electric variant. “We have chosen to focus even further on our electric models in the UK, with the ZEV mandate giving us a clear direction to do this”, said Peugeot in a statement. 

Peugeot will continue to sell the 508 in saloon and 508 SW estate guise until the end of the year, but only in plug-in hybrid GT trim. The move in-effect brings an end to its ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ (PSE) performance brand, with no other Peugeot having been offered with PSE trim. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Peugeot 508 PSE only accounted for around five per cent of total 508 sales, going up against other potent executive saloons with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor for a total of 335bhp. 

While the 508 might be bowing out, the Peugeot saloon should live on with all-electric power. At the Consumer Electronic Show in 2023, Peugeot showed its ‘Inception’ concept - sitting on Stellantis’ new STLA Large architecture. With a 100kWh battery, the Inception should be able to offer a range of around 497 miles. 

Are you going to miss the Peugeot 508? Let us know in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cheap family cars
Best cheap family cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cheap family cars

Families don’t come cheap, but these used family cars do
20 Mar 2024
Best used family cars 2024
Best used family cars 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used family cars 2024

Our guide to the best used family cars on sale in the UK today
13 Dec 2023

Most Popular

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing
Opinion - JLR
Opinion

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing

Instead of following the successful business model adopted by VW-Audi, Toyota-Lexus and Hyundai-Kia, Mike Rutherford thinks JLR is moving in the oppos…
4 Aug 2024
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking
Car group tests

Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?

Hyundai, Ford and Vauxhall go head to head to find the best hybrid family SUV on the market
3 Aug 2024
Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”
Police car and van
News

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”

The majority of UK police forces refuse to admit whether they use hi-tech car forensics software
29 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content