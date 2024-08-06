Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 2 with huge range for £402 a month

Sweden’s Tesla Model 3 rival has a 406-mile range and is our Deal of the Day for 12 March

by: Ellis Hyde
6 Aug 2024
Polestar 2 - front cornering
  • Enormous 406-mile range 
  • High-quality, vegan-friendly interior
  • £402 per month with £3,894 initial payment 

Electric cars have advanced massively in the past few years, to the point that the effortlessly cool yet quite commonplace Polestar 2 can cover 406 miles on just one charge. And this deal lets you make the most of that continent crossing range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a four-year lease for the Polestar 2 Long Range from Blue Chilli Leasing via our parent site Carwow, and it includes a very generous annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year. The deal requires an initial payment of £3,894, followed by monthly payments of £402. 

The ‘Long Range Single Motor’ version of the Polestar 2 uses a 82kWh battery and a 295bhp electric motor to drive the rear wheels. There’s enough power on tap for 5.9 seconds and effortless overtaking when you need to. Meanwhile the maximum charging speed of 205kW means that, plugged into a suitably fast ultra-rapid charger, the Polestar 2 can be topped from 10 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour. 

Interior quality is a highlight of the Polestar 2, plus its classy and modern cabin doesn’t use any kind of animal products and features a Google-powered infotainment system that loads quickly and comes with apps like Google Maps built-in. The 11.2-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display also offer crystal-clear graphics.

Fear not iPhone users because the Polestar 2 does have Apple CarPlay if you prefer, as well as lots of other tech onboard like a wireless charging pad, over-the-air (OTA) update capability, 360-degree parking camera, collision mitigation, blind-spot information, cruise control and adaptive LED headlights.

In terms of practicality, there’s a good amount of legroom in the back of the Polestar 2, but headroom isn’t quite as generous. There’s a decent 405 litres of boot space available at least, plus a handy 41 litres of ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Polestar 2 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: unmistakable, hugely practical Kia Sportage Hybrid for £288 per month
Kia Sportage - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: unmistakable, hugely practical Kia Sportage Hybrid for £288 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 5 August is an attractive offer on Kia’s show-stopping mid-size SUV
5 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new VW Golf in well-equipped Match trim for £186 per month
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: new VW Golf in well-equipped Match trim for £186 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 2 August is the facelifted version of Volkswagen’s iconic family hatchback
2 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE with 319-mile range for £279 per month
Nissan Ariya - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE with 319-mile range for £279 per month

The potent all-wheel drive version of Nissan’s award-winning electric SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 1 August
1 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior

Our Deal of the Day for 31 July also includes £500 towards an Octopus home wallbox charger
31 Jul 2024

Most Popular

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing
Opinion - JLR
Opinion

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing

Instead of following the successful business model adopted by VW-Audi, Toyota-Lexus and Hyundai-Kia, Mike Rutherford thinks JLR is moving in the oppos…
4 Aug 2024
Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”
Police car and van
News

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”

The majority of UK police forces refuse to admit whether they use hi-tech car forensics software
29 Jul 2024
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking
Car group tests

Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?

Hyundai, Ford and Vauxhall go head to head to find the best hybrid family SUV on the market
3 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content