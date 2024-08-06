Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 2 with huge range for £402 a month

Enormous 406-mile range

High-quality, vegan-friendly interior

£402 per month with £3,894 initial payment

Electric cars have advanced massively in the past few years, to the point that the effortlessly cool yet quite commonplace Polestar 2 can cover 406 miles on just one charge. And this deal lets you make the most of that continent crossing range.

It’s a four-year lease for the Polestar 2 Long Range from Blue Chilli Leasing via our parent site Carwow, and it includes a very generous annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year. The deal requires an initial payment of £3,894, followed by monthly payments of £402.

The ‘Long Range Single Motor’ version of the Polestar 2 uses a 82kWh battery and a 295bhp electric motor to drive the rear wheels. There’s enough power on tap for 5.9 seconds and effortless overtaking when you need to. Meanwhile the maximum charging speed of 205kW means that, plugged into a suitably fast ultra-rapid charger, the Polestar 2 can be topped from 10 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour.

Interior quality is a highlight of the Polestar 2, plus its classy and modern cabin doesn’t use any kind of animal products and features a Google-powered infotainment system that loads quickly and comes with apps like Google Maps built-in. The 11.2-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display also offer crystal-clear graphics.

Fear not iPhone users because the Polestar 2 does have Apple CarPlay if you prefer, as well as lots of other tech onboard like a wireless charging pad, over-the-air (OTA) update capability, 360-degree parking camera, collision mitigation, blind-spot information, cruise control and adaptive LED headlights.

In terms of practicality, there’s a good amount of legroom in the back of the Polestar 2, but headroom isn’t quite as generous. There’s a decent 405 litres of boot space available at least, plus a handy 41 litres of ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.

