Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: Stylish Polestar 2 brings power and poshness for £353 per month

Polestar’s debut EV is still a desirable executive car, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 13 November

By:Shane Wilkinson
13 Nov 2024
Polestar 2 Single Motor - front cornering
  • Rapid acceleration
  • Over 300 miles of range
  • Oozes quality

The Polestar 2 is one of the longest serving members in the highly competitive electric executive car world, and there’s a reason why it’s still popular among a sea of newer rivals. Not only is the level of build quality top-notch, but it has a huge amount of tech and battery range at its disposal, too.

One thing that should make the Polestar 2 more tempting, though, is this deal we found via Carwow Leasey through our parent site Carwow, which will bag you a Long Range Dual Motor model for £353.09 per month following an initial deposit of £4,237.08. 

This deal comes with an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles, but you can bump this up to 8,000 miles for £370.41 per month and a slightly higher deposit. Either way, the personal contract hire agreement runs for 48 months. 

This model provides a serious amount of performance to match the sporty appearance. 416bhp means a 0-62mph time of just 4.5 seconds, which places the family-friendly electric car firmly in sports car territory. 

It’s not all about speed, though, as the Polestar 2 also comes with plenty of desirable – and useful – day-to-day features including ‘vegan’ upholstery, an 11-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, powered and heated seats, LED lighting, front and rear parking sensors, a powered tailgate and alloy wheels.

At the heart of all this tech and performance lies an 82kWh battery pack that returns 367 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, so longer trips should prove an absolute breeze. With 405 litres of boot space, you’ll be able to bring the whole family along for the ride, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page…

Check out the Polestar 2 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Shane Wilkinson

