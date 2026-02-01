The Polestar is a hop-in-and-go car. You just flop into the driver’s seat, flick the gear selector into Drive and you’re off.

After taking the Young Driver course recently, my kids now think they could drive the Polestar. Which has prompted fun chats about which I’d pick to drive me to hospital in an emergency.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor: fleetwatch report

The Polestar’s practicality looks modest on paper, but my son’s football equipment shows just how usable it can be

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On paper, the Polestar 3’s boot isn’t that big for a car that’s almost five metres long, but the 484 litres is a decent square space that feels bigger – handy when I’m lugging around the pile of stuff needed for coaching my son’s U12 football team.

The balls, bibs, cones and other paraphernalia can be stored in the load bay rather than cluttering up the house, yet there’s still room for the weekly shop.

The charging cables tend to live under the boot floor; although there is technically enough room in the ‘frunk’, it’s a bit tight and it’s easier to lob them in the back without having to fastidiously roll them up neatly after a charge.

Reports from the rear seats also reflect favourably on the panoramic roof. The glass lets in so much light, but the electrochromic film that can shut it out at the touch of a button is a £1,600 option and there’s no sun blind, so we’ll see whether the kids are still so dazzled by it when the sunny weather kicks in.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor: second report

Just like the Rubik’s Cube, our man’s cracked getting the best out of SUV