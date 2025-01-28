Car Deal of the Day: For £366 a month you won’t look back with the Polestar 4
The Polestar 4 is an intriguingly-styled coupé-SUV that has plenty going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 January
- Interesting design
- Long range and comfortable to drive
- £365.88 a month
'The car with no rear window' is a common way to describe the Polestar 4 – but there's so much more to this coupé-SUV than a simple lack of glass on its rump.
Instead of looking backwards, the Swedish performance brand has its eyes set ahead and is trying to tempt buyers away from Porsche and Tesla. But all of this cutting-edge styling needn't cost the earth it seems.
Browsing the Auto Express Find a Car service, we caught this offer on Polestar's newest model that's sure to shine bright for those considering a premium performance electric car right now.
Lease4Less Polestar is offering the coupé-SUV for just £365.88 a month after an initial payment of £4,690.56. The deal is for 36 months and there's a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year – but you can nudge this up to a more flexible 8,000 for just under £27.50 a month extra.
There are currently just two versions of the 4 available, simply known as Long Range Single Motor and, you guessed it, Long Range Dual Motor. This offer is for the former, which delivers a claimed 385-mile range thanks to a 94kWh useable battery. As for top-up times, a 200kW maximum charging speed allows for a 10-80 per cent refill in around 30 minutes.
The single-motor model is the least powerful version in the range, but you could hardly call 268bhp and a 7.1-second 0-62mph sprint time slow. And while it may not be as fun to drive as its big rival, Porsche's new Macan Electric, the Polestar 4 has well weighted steering and is cosseting and smooth on long journeys.
Unlike traditional car makers, Polestar doesn't offer trim levels, with customers being able to choose different option packs to unlock more style, features and technology.
So, this offer just gets you the basic package – but it's far from being measly. As standard, the 4 gets a large glass roof that stretches from front to back, a pair of super-sharp screens up front, a Google-based infotainment system and a heat pump.
UK cars also get the 'Plus Pack' thrown in for free, which adds luxuries such as a Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, pixel LED headlights, an electric tailgate with foot sensor, 12-way adjustable front seats, powered reclining rear seats and much more.
Of course, all cars come with a comprehensive camera system, not least for the rear because there’s no back window. The rear-view mirror can switch to a live camera feed at the flick of your wrist, and it works surprisingly well.
And, with no rear window, boot space is almost like that of a small van’s and rear-seat passengers can stretch out luxuriously thanks to great levels of head and knee room.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing deals from leading providers on our Polestar 4 deals hub page…
