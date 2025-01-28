Car Deal of the Day: For £366 a month you won’t look back with the Polestar 4

Interesting design

Long range and comfortable to drive

£365.88 a month

'The car with no rear window' is a common way to describe the Polestar 4 – but there's so much more to this coupé-SUV than a simple lack of glass on its rump.

Instead of looking backwards, the Swedish performance brand has its eyes set ahead and is trying to tempt buyers away from Porsche and Tesla. But all of this cutting-edge styling needn't cost the earth it seems.

Browsing the Auto Express Find a Car service, we caught this offer on Polestar's newest model that's sure to shine bright for those considering a premium performance electric car right now.

Lease4Less Polestar is offering the coupé-SUV for just £365.88 a month after an initial payment of £4,690.56. The deal is for 36 months and there's a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year – but you can nudge this up to a more flexible 8,000 for just under £27.50 a month extra.

There are currently just two versions of the 4 available, simply known as Long Range Single Motor and, you guessed it, Long Range Dual Motor. This offer is for the former, which delivers a claimed 385-mile range thanks to a 94kWh useable battery. As for top-up times, a 200kW maximum charging speed allows for a 10-80 per cent refill in around 30 minutes.