The advent of over-the-air (OTA) updates means your car can get better long after you’ve bought it, and without you having to do anything. One such OTA update is being rolled out across the Polestar 4 range, bringing features already seen on the recently revised Polestar 3.

A key element of this ‘P4 3.0’ update involves the installation of the Android Automotive OS 15 operating system. It’s said to be more responsive, boot up quicker, and include new features such as energy estimation in Google Maps. There are more home-screen shortcuts, and the climate controls have been “enhanced” – although Polestar hasn’t said how.

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Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality is added as part of the update, too, but you will need an adapter to use this. Once you have one, the 4’s high-voltage battery pack can supply up to 3.3kW of power to various devices, including tools and camping equipment. On the latter subject, there’s now a Camping mode, which will maintain cabin functionality and keep the infotainment going while you’re stopped. It’ll also keep “key power outlets” running, so your phone won’t be flat by the time you wake up.

A digital key for the Polestar 4 used to be available only to Apple iOS users, but the update extends the functionality to compatible Android-powered Google and Samsung phones. Assuming you have one that works with the key, you can lock, unlock and start the car with it.

2026 and 2027 model year cars with the Pilot pack will also be able to steer and brake into perpendicular parking spaces. Meanwhile, a Valet mode can lock the glovebox, limit the speed, and restrict vehicle access.

Polestar’s product management boss, Johanna Bergh, said: “Over-the-air updates allow the Polestar 4 to continue to evolve long after delivery, and this latest update brings some of the most widely requested customer features. From V2L and Camping mode to digital key and Android 15, all Polestar 4 vehicles become even more capable, versatile, and connected through software alone.”

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