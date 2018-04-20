Best kneeler mats and pads 2024

Working on your car can be tough on the knees and clothing, so investing in a kneeler can pay dividends. They provide protection and comfort when sitting or kneeling, particularly on dusty, muddy or rough floors.

There’s plenty of choice in design and size, so you can match a mat to the task you’re undertaking. For quick jobs such as tyre pressures, a small mat will do, while something bigger is better for more complex work on areas such as brakes, where you where you’ll need to move around more.

So which is the one to take the strain for your motoring DIY? We tried to get comfortable with eight to find out.

How we tested them

We started by applying grease and oil to each to check resistance and how easy it was to clean. They were then dragged across a concrete floor and sharp gravel as a scuffing test. In the garage, we placed three bolts beneath each one to check how well knees were protected.

The denser it was (measured in kg/m3), the more support. We also took the best online price we could find into account.

Reviews:

Uniprod Garage Mate Workshop Mat and Kneel-Pad