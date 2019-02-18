Best towbar-mounted storage boxes and racks 2024

Most drivers who want to increase the storage capacity of their car will look up to a roof box. But SUVs are rising in popularity, and a rack or box on top of a tall car will be tough to reach and might make it impossible to drive into height-restricted car parks or ferries. Trailers are an alternative, but they’re tricky to manoeuvre and restrict your speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A lesser-known option is a tow bar carrier, which mounts on a standard trailer hitch. On the one hand, these can be simple platforms which allow you to carry a bale of hay or bag of garden waste to the tip. But on the other, there are lockable boxes which can become a weatherproof extension of your boot on a vacation trip.

We tested six, covering a huge range of price points, to see which offered the best combination of flexible load lugging and value.

How we tested them

With such a wide spread of prices, we ranked the carriers on value, taking into account their features, and noting how easy they are to store, fit and use. Versatility was also key, so those which could convert to bike carriers or open platforms would gain extra points.