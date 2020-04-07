Best roof bars 2026
Need some extra carrying capacity this summer? A pair of roof bars might be just the answer. We put seven sets to the test
With the costs of motoring rising, it makes sense to save by swapping to a smaller car. But what happens when you need to go on holiday with the family, carry sporting equipment such as a bike or a kayak, or get those materials back from your local DIY store?
The sensible option is to look upwards, to the roof. A set of roof bars will allow you to carry everything from a table to a tent, even on a small hatchback. There are hundreds of different types that are designed to fit almost any car, ranging from the most basic – which are best for short journeys home from the shops – up to sophisticated aero styles, which can be left fitted all year round without being a drag.
For this test we used a selection which are designed to fit to a Nissan Qashqai, a typical family model with factory-fitted fixed rails. Which can carry off our Best Buy prize?
How we tested
We ordered bars for a 2025 Nissan Qashqai, and first checked the level of technical ability and time needed to fit them. Once installed, we checked the solidity and aero features, which will minimise fuel consumption and wind noise at motorway speeds.
Used - available now
2019 Volkswagen
T-Roc
38,252 milesManualDiesel1.6LCash £13,127
2021 Volkswagen
T-Roc
40,733 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £12,211
2024 Kia
Stonic
35,276 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £11,455
2022 BMW
3 Series
29,199 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £21,349
We also awarded points for built-in security features and any official crash-test ratings. Finally, we checked prices to judge the overall value for money offered.
Summit SURT-965
- Price: around £130.99
- Rating: 5.0 stars
- Contact: summitshop.co.uk
The Summit SURT-965 bars come almost completely assembled, with only the lockable plastic covers and some rubber pads for the feet left to fit. It took us around 15 minutes to do this, which is less than half the time of any other bars being tested.
The bars are not as wing-shaped as some here, but once the rubber seals have been added to the exposed channels, they are quiet. The chunkier profile makes them strong, too, because the SURT-965s are engineered for use with roof tents and can carry up to 100kg. There are a couple of rough edges and they don’t have the looks and sophistication of some rivals, but at the price they can’t be beaten.
Cruz 118cm Airo FIX Black Aluminium Roof Bars
- Price: around £154 (including 6613 fitting kit)
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
If you would like a little more style that the Summit SURT-965s while still keeping the price comfortably less than £200, then the Cruz Airos have the same smart, drag-reducing aerofoil shape as more expensive rivals and are available in a fashionable black finish, too.
The fitting kit is specifically designed for the Qashqai’s flush roof rails rather than being a generic fit, which means the bars latch on perfectly once you’ve assembled a few bolts and cut the rubber seals to fit. Locks are a £13 option, but even adding these means the total cost is still less than half the price of the equivalent bars from Thule.
Yakima S17B Black Bars
- Price: around £247 (including K1134 fitting kit)
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
Yakima is a huge brand in the US and we can see why, because these are good-looking bars at a reasonable asking price. The S17Bs are low and sleek, which is said to make them the lowest-drag roof bars available. This means owners can leave them on all year round without worrying about the extra fuel consumption or noise.
The width creates that aerodynamic shape, but means the bars might be too wide for some U-clamps and claw-type attachments. Thankfully, the T-bolt channel is easy to use, with a sprung rubber seal, and as a result you don’t need to cut it and can use the seal for multiple attachments.
Halfords Roof Bar System
- Price: around £110
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
Halfords’ website told us there were no bars available to fit our test Qashqai, although another registration search for an identical car suggested these universal bars would work.
They come pre-assembled and fit snugly, but the square profile means they are not as aerodynamic as the others here and can’t be used with T-Type fittings. They are also not suitable for use with roof tents and don’t have locks to secure them. If you need bars for the occasional trip, these are good value, but we think the Summits are worth the extra.
Yakima StreamLine Roof Bar System
- Price: around £296 (including fitting kit)
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
Yakima’s second set of bars in this test have the company’s ‘JetFlow’ aerodynamic style, which looks more modern and sits lower to the roof.
They certainly look good, but ironically, they’re not as streamlined as the S17Bs. They do, however, have a stronger and more sophisticated clamping mechanism, which fits perfectly on the car’s rails, but the fitting kit needs a lot more adjustment.
Unless you are confident, we’d suggest getting these fitted professionally for the first time at least.
Thule Evo WingBars
- Price: around £348 (including 7106, 7113B, 6118 fitting kits)
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: roofbox.co.uk
We love the way the Thule bars work and how they look. They are top quality, and the assembly using the dedicated fitting kits is relatively simple.
They were rock solid on the roof and have ‘self-sealing’ rubber parts in the T-Track channels, which let you swap accessories without needing to cut new seals. Underneath, the gaps left when you assemble the bars are filled with sliding covers to prevent wind noise.
But there was yet another price rise last winter, which has pushed the cost of these Thule Evo WingBars too high for them to be near the top in this test.
Temu Roof Rail Racks 48 Inch
- Price: around £22.14
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Contact: temu.com
The bars we were sent from Temu weren’t suitable for the Qashqai’s flush rails and only worked with ‘bridge’-style bars. The Temu bars are not tailored to particular cars, which makes buying them something of a gamble, but at this price you might think it’s worthwhile.
There are signs of cost cutting, such as terrible instructions, cheap-feeling parts and a lack of safety testing information, but they have the aero shape with T-Track channels, locks, and are easy and fast to fit once you’ve deciphered the manual.
Verdict
For drivers wanting bars to use on a few occasions every year, the Summits will do everything you need for just £131. They are our top choice. For a little more style, we’d recommend the Cruz Airo FIX.
If you use roof bars every day or intend to leave them on your car for longer than just a few weeks, we can see how you could justify spending £250 or more on a set of the more stylish and sophisticated aero bars. But while we love the Thules’ quality, they can’t justify the extra £100-odd over the Yakimas, which take third.
Top tips for fitting your bars
There are several types of roof-bar fittings, and you’ll need to make sure you’re getting the right type for your car, especially if you are ordering over the internet. Older classics will fix onto rain gutters, while cars without rails will typically clamp around the door openings and screw into mounting points.
Rail attachments are easier to use and more flexible, with some (like our Qashqai) using solid bars, while others have bridge types with a gap underneath.
If you are fitting something heavy like a roof tent, a cargo box or electric bikes, then look for a maximum loading. You might also consider crash-test ratings, looking for approvals from the TUV organisation.
Fitting can be a DIY job, but take your time and follow the instructions carefully – we have spotted many motorists with the aero bars fitted backwards!
Once the bars are fitted securely to the vehicle, you can fit any brand of accessory, so a Thule roof box will fit safely to Cruz roof bars and vice versa.
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