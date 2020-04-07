Best roof bars 2026

With the costs of motoring rising, it makes sense to save by swapping to a smaller car. But what happens when you need to go on holiday with the family, carry sporting equipment such as a bike or a kayak, or get those materials back from your local DIY store?

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The sensible option is to look upwards, to the roof. A set of roof bars will allow you to carry everything from a table to a tent, even on a small hatchback. There are hundreds of different types that are designed to fit almost any car, ranging from the most basic – which are best for short journeys home from the shops – up to sophisticated aero styles, which can be left fitted all year round without being a drag.

For this test we used a selection which are designed to fit to a Nissan Qashqai, a typical family model with factory-fitted fixed rails. Which can carry off our Best Buy prize?

How we tested

We ordered bars for a 2025 Nissan Qashqai, and first checked the level of technical ability and time needed to fit them. Once installed, we checked the solidity and aero features, which will minimise fuel consumption and wind noise at motorway speeds.