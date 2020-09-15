Best clay bar alternatives 2024

If you want a blank canvas of perfectly clean paint before polishing and applying your chosen wax or sealant, you’re going to need to clay the surface. This process lifts off tiny contaminants that are left behind by a normal wash, such as tree sap, water marks, brake dust and tar spots.

Clay bars are the conventional way of doing this but they can be tricky to use, because they need to be kneaded into shape, constantly turned and lubricated. If you drop them, they must then be discarded, in case they’ve picked up grit from the ground.

The alternatives tested here are larger and easier to use, being either mitts or cloths with a surface coated in a substance that claims to have the same cleaning effect on paint as a traditional clay. They can be reused several times by rinsing after use.

So which gives the easiest spotless finish? We tried seven to find out.

How we tested them

The most important factor is cleaning ability, so we tested each of the products on three parts of a car. We used a side window, which had been lightly dusted with primer to simulate overspray, while an old bonnet was dabbed with roofing tar. Finally, we tried the clay alternatives on an alloy wheel with baked-on brake dust.