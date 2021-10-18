Best folding workbenches 2025

If you enjoy tinkering with your car – as well as other DIY projects – then a workbench is an essential bit of kit for your garage or workshop.

It allows you to store, fix, paint and polish parts away from the car, yet acts as a portable work surface that can also be kept nearby should you need to get close to the open bonnet.

You’ll also find a workbench really handy for securing parts such as hoses and trim while they are being cut, or for keeping batteries and engine components conveniently to hand when swapping them over.

Not all of us have the space in our garages for a full, fixed bench with a vice, but you can still find a decent compromise with a folding table. Here, we put eight of the most popular models to the test.

How we tested

Our folding workbenches came from a selection of the biggest suppliers in Britain, and included adjustable, sliding-jaw workbenches as well as handy flat-topped tables that are a real help around the garage.

Our test criteria included stability, the functionality of the workbenches when using vices or clamps and their adjustability. With so many cars being SUVs these days, a good selection of heights was a big factor.