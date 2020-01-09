Best battery chargers 2025/2026

Flat batteries are still the most common cause of breakdowns in winter. The need to use our cars’ wipers, heaters and lights more often coincides with colder temperatures – which make the chemicals inside the cells sluggish. Even the most modern cars are susceptible to the problem, with built-in trackers and over-the-air updates diverting energy that will be needed most when you turn the key or press the start button.

If you’ve accidentally flattened the battery or don’t use the car often, then a charger will return the cells to peak condition and ensure they are ready for your next drive. For this test we assessed six products that promise to restore your battery back to health.

How we tested

We used three 12V car batteries for our testing. The first was a 68Ah unit, which we took down to 10.5V and then timed how long it took to get to 80 per cent charge, measured with a Topdon tester. We then used a heavily discharged 95Ah pack with larger cells to test peak charge rates. Finally, we connected a seemingly dead 5Ah battery with an output recorded at just 2V to see if the charger would register and start reviving it.

We also checked the products’ instruction clarity, cable lengths, waterproofing and safety features. Finally, each charger’s value for money was taken into account.

Draper 12V Intelligent Charger