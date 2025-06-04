Best hand-cleaning wipes 2025

An oily rag has been a traditional feature of any garage since the car was invented. But time has moved on and these days most mechanics will prefer to use a disposable wipe to clean up tools and even their hands.

While they are not the most eco-conscious choice and we would always recommend wearing gloves before handling nasty substances, single-use wipes will work where there is limited access to a tap and will help keep some unpleasant chemicals in the bin rather than in the water system.

Wipes are also great for emergency clean ups after a small spill. Plus we’d recommend keeping a few in a sealed plastic bag in your glovebox or with your spare wheel to help tidy up if you need to change a wheel or carry out some other messy repair while on a journey. Which of our eight contenders will wipe away the opposition?

How we tested

We are looking for wipes which will be versatile in the workshop, so should be able to clean hands, tools, car parts and even help out if you accidentally mark a bit of seat trim with a grubby hand.

To test them, we checked if they were able to clean grease, diesel soot and bitumen-based underseal from a solid surface and a piece of fabric. We then tried the wipes on our hands, testing to see if they had a residue or left our skin feeling dried out. In addition to its cleaning power, we also rated each contender on value for money, based on the size and number of wipes in a pack.

Hygimax Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes