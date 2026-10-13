Best pliers 2026

When you need to really get a grip, you’ll reach for a pair of pliers. Whether wrestling with a rusted nut or cutting a cable tie, it is one of the most versatile and useful tools. If you’re still struggling with an old and tired pair that’s making every job harder than it needs to be, upgrading might be cheaper than you thought.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We gathered seven sets from various brands, including a general-purpose pair of pliers along with wire-cutters and narrow-topped ‘snipe-nose’ tools. These three will cover most needs and vary from less than £10 up to nearly £80. While it is worth spending more for quality, knowing they’ll last a lifetime, our test reveals you don’t necessarily get what you pay for. Which set is the best bet?

How we tested

We are looking for tools that can grip hard, cut cleanly and will be long lasting. We chopped a 6mm-gauge wire, such as that used for battery leads, with both the dedicated snips and the inner cutting edge of the pliers, and we cut a large cable tie.

We gripped a hardened steel bolt to check for marked surfaces, and we checked whether the pliers had tight enough tolerances to grip a sheet of paper. Handle comfort was then judged, as were other features. Finally, we considered the value.

Minotaur High Leverage Plier Set 3 Piece