Best torque wrenches 2026
If a fastener needs tightening to a specific figure, you’ll need a torque wrench. We put 10 to the test
For many DIY mechanics, buying a torque wrench might appear to be an extravagance because it seems a sophisticated and seemingly complicated tool. After all, surely you can just turn nuts and bolts until they feel tight?
But there is a reason car makers specify a torque figure for fastening fixings on critical parts of the car. Under-tightening could mean a wheel or brake component will come loose with catastrophic consequences, but using too much force could break bolts or screws. It might also mean you’re stranded by the side of the road with jammed nuts when you get a puncture.
With some torque wrenches costing less than £20, it is a worthwhile investment for any car owner who undertakes even the most basic maintenance.
There are several types available, with manual and digital adjustments and different torque ranges. They work like a big ratchet from a socket set but make a click or beep when you reach the level you’ve set. We’ve tested 10 wrenches – which one can talk the torque?
How we tested
As with every product test, we started by evaluating the tools’ ease or use, features, value for money and quality.
But for such a precise instrument, which could be safety-critical, we went a stage further and borrowed a precisely calibrated torque-measuring meter – in this case we used Draper’s Quality Assurance laboratory equipment. On this machine, each torque wrench was tested five times at three capacity settings to give 15 readings in total:
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20 per cent of the maximum (Low Load), 50 per cent (Medium Load), and at the maximum torque on the wrench’s scale (High Load).
We then took an average of all the figures to come up with an accuracy percentage.
Temu 1/2’’ 28-210Nm Torque Wrench
- Price: around £10.97
- Range: 28-210Nm
- Accuracy: 97.8%
- Contact: temu.com
- Rating: 5.0 stars
There were a few raised eyebrows in the lab as the test figures for the cheapest wrench in the test were chalked up. The 97.8 per cent accuracy rate is impressive enough, but if we exclude a seemingly rogue low figure when we first tried it at the maximum 210Nm setting, then the Temu was the third most accurate wrench here and had remarkably consistent figures across the other 14 readings.
There is no sign of cost cutting either, because it seems to use the same basic design as many of the other wrenches here, with a twist calibrator and a knurled lock nut. At this price, there is no reason not to have one in your toolbox.
Halfords Advanced Torque Wrench Model 200
- Price: around £130
- Range: 40-200Nm
- Accuracy: 99.3%
- Contact: halfords.com
- Rating: 4.5 stars
If your budget can stand it and you demand the best, the Halfords Advanced was the most accurate wrench in this test, with readings consistently within one per cent of the selected torque figures.
Although those extra decimal places of measurement might not convince you on their own, the Model 200 is also the easiest and quickest to use, with a clear indicator in a window on the handle.
The ratchet mechanism is noticeably smoother than rivals’, too. Don’t expect a case though; the wrench comes with a foam insert, which is designed to fit in a toolbox.
Kielder KWT-208-03 1/2” Professional Torque Wrench
- Price: around £65.99
- Range: 20-220Nm
- Accuracy: 97.3%
- Contact: kielder.co
- Rating: 4.0 stars
Although it doesn’t have the ultimate accuracy of some rivals, the Kielder was always well within tolerance and goes down to just 20Nm. That could be useful for parts on your car which need lower torque measurements on small components. It’s simple and comfy to use, too, with a smart anodised finish and an adjuster locking collar which is easy to use with one hand. Our only complaints are that the case quality doesn’t match the tool’s posh finish and that there is some slack in the ratchet mechanism.
Sealey Premier Calibrated Micrometer Torque Wrench 1/2” Sq Drive
- Price: around £70.86
- Range: 60-330Nm
- Accuracy: 98.6%
- Contact: sealey.co.uk
- Rating: 3.5 stars
The huge range of the Sealey’s settings means it will be suitable for mechanics who need to tackle tough jobs on larger vehicles – and the wrench itself is bigger, too. Despite the extra leverage from the length of the shaft, the Sealey still takes a real effort to pull hard enough to reach the 330Nm maximum, though, but there aren’t many parts on a car that will need it. But if you do, you’ll be glad to know that the Sealey’s figures are impressively accurate.
Draper Expert Ratchet Torque Wrench, 1/2”
- Price: around £94.19
- Range: 60-340Nm
- Accuracy: 98.5%
- Contact: drapertools.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
The Draper has a lot to recommend it, including a strong score for accuracy and readings which were consistent throughout the tests. The results at the lower end of the scale were particularly close to the calibration benchmarks. It has a smooth ratchet action, too, but with only 32 teeth, there is some slack involved. What is more surprising is that the Draper can only be used in a clockwise direction to tighten fastenings, so it can’t be used to loosen tough nuts.
Magnusson 1/2’’ Torque Wrench X 18”
- Price: around £39.99
- Range: 42-210Nm
- Accuracy: 98.7%
- Contact: screwfix.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
Look at this torque wrench’s low asking price and the accuracy figure, and you might well expect the Magnusson to have fared better in this test. But while the overall averages are good, the individual measurements were inconsistent, especially at the higher end of the torque scale.
The black finish looks smart and makes the readings easier to see than the chrome rivals, but the wrench is otherwise a similar design to several others, including the Temu.
Clarke PRO237 1/2’’ Digital Electronic Torque Wrench
- Price: around £107.98
- Range: 20-200Nm
- Accuracy: 97.4%
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
- Rating: 3.5 stars
The digital display means the Clarke seems like the most modern torque wrench in this test, and once you have worked your way through the baffling instructions to set the figures, it works well. A series of coloured lights and beeps tell you when you are close to, at or over the chosen figures, and as you apply force, the display shows the ‘live’ torque. Changing the limits is a pain, so the Clarke makes most sense for people who often tighten a lot of bolts to the same figure.
JCB 6474535 1/2” Mechanical Torque Wrench Drive
- Price: around £79.99
- Range: 40-220Nm
- Accuracy: 96.6%
- Contact: jcb-tools.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
If we were giving prizes for the quality of the storage boxes, the JCB would win due to its classy, clasped case. The tool inside feels well made, too, with an anodised finish and a lock on the adjuster which can be used with one hand. The ratchet is also smooth, but the torque-setting action was stiff and obstructive on our sample.
Figures from the test rig showed the JCB is calibrated to click at a point that’s slightly lower than the real torque values, but it is consistent.
Vonhaus 1/2’’ Torque Wrench with Reducer
- Price: around £21.99
- Range: 30-210Nm
- Accuracy: 94.1%
- Contact: vonhaus.com
- Rating: 2.5 stars
Ignore the Temu wrench for a moment and the Vonhaus looks great value. The £21.99 price buys you the tool, a case, half-inch extension bar and a reducer to 3/8-inch drive. That could be handy if you need to make use of a smaller socket set on certain nuts. We also like the torque range, which is a useful spread for car DIYers.
Sadly, the test figures gave the Vonhaus the lowest accuracy and consistency figures in this test, so it’s difficult to recommend against others in our test.
Clarke PRO414 1/2’’ Torque Wrench
- Price: around £47.98
- Range: 42-210Nm
- Accuracy: 95.8%
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
- Rating: 2.0 stars
Clarke’s second entry into this test appears to be almost identical in design to the winning Temu and the Vonhaus, but it has a smaller range of adjustment and a higher price. We might have forgiven this if it was accurate, but it consistently under- tightened – except for one turn where it improved its average score with a reading bang on the required 200Nm setting. Throughout the test it also made confusing mini clicks as it was turned, and the adjuster was overly stiff.
Verdict
It is a surprise win for the Temu, which was one of the most accurate and yet costs less than half the price of any other wrench in this test. Our only concern is that Temu regularly changes suppliers, so there is no guarantee you will get this excellent product when your order – but at the price it isn’t too much of a risk.
At the other end of the cost scale is the Halfords Advanced, but it is worth the expense if you will use it regularly and demand the best accuracy and ease of use. It takes second place.
Third place goes to Kielder, with great quality and a range of adjustment which will be useful for DIY mechanics.
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