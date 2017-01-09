Best torque wrenches 2026

For many DIY mechanics, buying a torque wrench might appear to be an extravagance because it seems a sophisticated and seemingly complicated tool. After all, surely you can just turn nuts and bolts until they feel tight?

But there is a reason car makers specify a torque figure for fastening fixings on critical parts of the car. Under-tightening could mean a wheel or brake component will come loose with catastrophic consequences, but using too much force could break bolts or screws. It might also mean you’re stranded by the side of the road with jammed nuts when you get a puncture.

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With some torque wrenches costing less than £20, it is a worthwhile investment for any car owner who undertakes even the most basic maintenance.

There are several types available, with manual and digital adjustments and different torque ranges. They work like a big ratchet from a socket set but make a click or beep when you reach the level you’ve set. We’ve tested 10 wrenches – which one can talk the torque?

How we tested

As with every product test, we started by evaluating the tools’ ease or use, features, value for money and quality.

But for such a precise instrument, which could be safety-critical, we went a stage further and borrowed a precisely calibrated torque-measuring meter – in this case we used Draper’s Quality Assurance laboratory equipment. On this machine, each torque wrench was tested five times at three capacity settings to give 15 readings in total: