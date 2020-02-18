Best impact drivers 2026

It has a huge 5.0Ah battery too – but there is a downside to this. The KWT-085 is the heaviest here at 3,732g, which means using it is a real workout. Together with the steep price, that limits its appeal to those who need power for the toughest jobs.

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Einhell Professional PXC 18V

Price: around £94.99 + £20

around £94.99 + £20 Battery: 18V, 4Ah

18V, 4Ah Max torque: 230Nm

230Nm Contact: toolstation.com

toolstation.com Rating: 3.5 stars

If you’re on a tight budget, the Einhell should be your top choice. A combined package for the PXC and a battery/charger costs £114.99, making it the cheapest here. Despite this, it was able to tackle all of our tasks, although it didn’t have the ultimate punch of the winners, so needed longer to remove the tightest bolt.

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It feels nicely balanced to hold and weighs just 1,846g, despite having a big 4Ah battery. We also liked the extra adapter for hex bits so it can be used for impact driving screws, although there is no case, so it could be lost rather easily.

Stanley FATMAX V20 18V 3-Speed Brushless High Torque Impact Wrench

Price: around £169.95

around £169.95 Battery: 18V, 2Ah

18V, 2Ah Max torque: 370Nm

370Nm Contact: stanleytools.co.uk

stanleytools.co.uk Rating: 3.0 stars

This FATMAX certainly lives up to its name. It weighs a hefty 3,071g, which makes it a bit of a pain to handle for long periods and it’s top-heavy too. It breezed our tests, though, and there is also a handy slider to swap between the three power settings. However, at this price we would have expected a case.

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DeWalt DCF902D2-GB XR Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench

Price: around £184.98

around £184.98 Battery: 12V, 2 x 2.0Ah

12V, 2 x 2.0Ah Max torque: 168Nm

168Nm Contact: screwfix.com

screwfix.com Rating: 2.5 stars

The DeWalt is tiny, and by far the lightest here with a weight of 1,200g. This has its advantages if you are holding it up constantly.

It also has two batteries in this package, which means you can keep working without needing to stop for a charge. But it doesn’t have the power of its rivals and was the only driver that failed to loosen our nut.

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Verdict

Draper’s DX goes straight to the top of the class. It is easy to handle and has more than enough grunt for DIY use. The Worx WX273 packs even more power into a similarly compact body, and has other useful features. It comes a very close second. Third spot goes to the Clarke CIR184LIP, which works well and offers good value for a two-battery package.

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