Best cordless vacuum cleaners 2025

If you cannot get mains power to your car, the next best option for a quick cabin clean is a cordless vacuum.

Advances in batteries and motors have seen cordless vacs go from the poor relation to the preferred option for many. They may not have the sheer grunt of a mains machine, but they are much more convenient, with no leads to tangle or trip over, plus are easier to carry to your car.

But those same advances have made cordless vacs viable options for using in the home as well – particularly when there’s just a small spill to clear up – and that has seen prices rise.

So which is the one to grab when your cabin needs a refresh? We charged up eight cordless vacs to find out.

How we tested them

As makers shift their focus firmly towards home use, our testing was geared towards finding to find the ones that work best in a car.

We took a mix of sugar, salt, sesame seeds and split peas then saw how quickly each vac could shift a measured amount from a car mat. We did this with the crevice tool at standard and maximum power, plus used a brush, powered if supplied, at the latter setting. We also tackled the same mix in-car for 10 minutes on the highest strength. Ease of use, noise, weight, tools and versatility were assessed before price was factored in.

Verdict

For car cleaning it has to be the powerful, light and compact Ryobi RHV and Makita, with the RHV taking a narrow win. Even if you have to buy a battery and charger, they still undercut rivals. The Dyson takes a debut podium, but its performance comes at a price. Miele is our pick for home and car use.

Ryobi RHV18F-0

Price: around £65 tool only (£120 incl. charger and battery)

£65 tool only (£120 incl. charger and battery) Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Contact: uk.ryobitools.eu