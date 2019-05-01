Best rotary multitools 2026

Uniquely, the Fatmax is both corded and powered by a battery. It uses the same 18V power packs as other Stanley tools, linked by a 120cm-long cable to the V20 itself. It means it is lighter to handle than most other cordless machines, while the big battery gives extra power and run time. The base makes a handy storage dock too.

The kit includes a small collection of high-quality tools, but we were surprised when the motor seemed to struggle with some of the tasks.

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Temu DIY LCD Rotary Tool

Rating: 2.5 stars

2.5 stars Price: around £12.07

around £12.07 Spec: 6-16rpm (x1,000)/3.7V/1.0Ah

6-16rpm (x1,000)/3.7V/1.0Ah Contact: temu.com

Temu sells some excellent power tools at great prices – but this isn’t one of them. There is no doubting the value, and it’s easy to handle because it’s only a little bigger than a marker pen. It even has an LCD to display the battery power and motor speed.

But the Temu simply doesn’t have enough torque to use the drill supplied, even in soft wood. There is no wire brush offered, and the saw fell apart soon after touching the metal. You’d be wiser to save up the extra cash for a better tool.

HYCHIKA Mini Cordless Rotary Tool Kit

Rating: 2.5 stars

2.5 stars Price: around £16.99

around £16.99 Spec: 5-15rpm (x1,000)/3.6V/0.7Ah

5-15rpm (x1,000)/3.6V/0.7Ah Contact: amazon.co.uk

If you don’t want to spend too much money on a multitool, then this HYCHIKA from Amazon might look tempting. It is supplied in a soft-shell zipped case, with a bundle of 77 accessories which have been thrown randomly into a small plastic box. This makes the one you want tricky to find, and there is no cutting disc or polishing brush. There is one tiny drill, but it struggled in our metal and soon overheated. This tool is best left for woodwork rather than automotive DIY.

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Verdict

It’s a surprise win for the Vonhaus, thanks to a strong all-round performance, ease of use, and the best carry case – all for less than £30. Second is the Draper, which has the most logical layout of accessories in its case and is good value. The pricier Dremel is powerful and feels built to last. It takes third place.

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