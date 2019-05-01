Best rotary multitools 2026
Which of these powered mini marvels is the best taskmaster?
When it comes to tools, we tend to think bigger is better. But there are times when a smaller device is just what you need to tackle a more delicate job.
Having a rotary multitool on the shelf means you will be able to polish, cut, grind and drill in tight spaces that would be out of bounds to a hefty power tool. These handheld gadgets can be either mains or battery powered, and typically are supplied with a huge number of attachments that allow you to quickly swap from a saw which will slice through steel to a polisher to bring a shine to delicate fixings and badges.
In this week’s test we evaluate a combination of seven corded and cordless multitools that are available at various price points. Which tool will rule?
How we tested
With an expectation of being capable in various situations, we tested them by drilling six 2mm holes in mild steel, then cut into a steel bolt using a disc or saw. Next we cleaned a rusty steel sheet and polished aluminium using the supplied attachments. We looked at the power, ease of swapping tools, and accessories included. We then factored in value for money, using the best prices we could find online.
Vonhaus Cordless Rotary Tool with Carry Case
- Rating: 5.0 stars
- Price: around £29.99
- Spec: 5-25rpm (x1,000)/8V/2.5Ah
- Contact: vonhaus.com
Used - available now
2023 Nissan
Juke
30,392 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £12,549
2019 BMW
5 Series
59,971 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £16,995
2020 BMW
4 Series
65,508 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0LCash £15,995
2024 BMW
5 Series Touring
74,609 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £21,995
Add up the scores and the Vonhaus takes a clear win. It’s not the most powerful, but it did well in all our tasks and the 2.5Ah battery indicator showed five bars after our test. It is comfy to hold and has an LED light to illuminate the work area when the motor is running.
There are an impressive 164 accessories filling a small plastic case, and the whole set is housed in a larger briefcase-style clasped storage box. To seal the deal, the Vonhaus is also excellent value.
Draper 12V Rotary Multi-Tool Kit
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Price: around £39.99
- Spec: 5-25rpm (x1,000)/10.8V/1.5Ah
- Contact: drapertools.com
The Draper’s clear case keeps its 50 accessories laid neatly to make finding the right one quick and easy. The tool itself is powered by the same removable 10.8V, 1.5Ah battery as other Draper machines, so you could share power packs and not wait for a charge.
Although it looks bigger than some rivals and is heavy, the Draper is well balanced and comfortable to hold and had plenty of power for our tasks. It also seems like good value for money. It loses out on the top spot mainly because of the poor quality of the attachments.
Dremel 8150
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Price: around £79.01
- Spec: 5-30rpm (x1,000)/7.2V/2.0Ah
- Contact: dremel.com
Dremel is the best-known brand for rotary multitools, so it’s no surprise that the 8150 is a well designed bit of kit. Although it is large and heavy to hold, the powerful motor breezed through our tests, with a particularly impressive metal-cutting performance using the resin disc supplied as part of the small accessory kit.
We also liked the Dremel 8150’s LED nose light to illuminate the work area. But at this price, we would have expected a storage case and more attachments included – we had to borrow a drill from a rival’s set.
Titan Rotary Multi Tool TTB949MLT
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Price: around £32.99
- Spec: 10-37rpm (x1,000)/130W
- Contact: screwfix.com
As the only corded tool in this test, the Titan has the obvious advantage of unlimited run time with no need to charge a battery – so long as you are near a power socket. A 2.5-metre cable means it isn’t too much of a bind if you are indoors.
The mains-powered motor gives the tool real muscle too, and it breezed all our tests using the impressive 213-piece accessory kit. But the lack of a battery doesn’t mean the Titan is small – it is surprisingly chunky and heavy to hold.
Stanley Fatmax 18V V20 Rotary Tool
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Price: around £109.95 (including battery)
- Spec: 6.7-34rpm (x1,000)/18V/2.0Ah
- Contact: stanleytools.co.uk
Uniquely, the Fatmax is both corded and powered by a battery. It uses the same 18V power packs as other Stanley tools, linked by a 120cm-long cable to the V20 itself. It means it is lighter to handle than most other cordless machines, while the big battery gives extra power and run time. The base makes a handy storage dock too.
The kit includes a small collection of high-quality tools, but we were surprised when the motor seemed to struggle with some of the tasks.
Temu DIY LCD Rotary Tool
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Price: around £12.07
- Spec: 6-16rpm (x1,000)/3.7V/1.0Ah
- Contact: temu.com
Temu sells some excellent power tools at great prices – but this isn’t one of them. There is no doubting the value, and it’s easy to handle because it’s only a little bigger than a marker pen. It even has an LCD to display the battery power and motor speed.
But the Temu simply doesn’t have enough torque to use the drill supplied, even in soft wood. There is no wire brush offered, and the saw fell apart soon after touching the metal. You’d be wiser to save up the extra cash for a better tool.
HYCHIKA Mini Cordless Rotary Tool Kit
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Price: around £16.99
- Spec: 5-15rpm (x1,000)/3.6V/0.7Ah
- Contact: amazon.co.uk
If you don’t want to spend too much money on a multitool, then this HYCHIKA from Amazon might look tempting. It is supplied in a soft-shell zipped case, with a bundle of 77 accessories which have been thrown randomly into a small plastic box. This makes the one you want tricky to find, and there is no cutting disc or polishing brush. There is one tiny drill, but it struggled in our metal and soon overheated. This tool is best left for woodwork rather than automotive DIY.
Verdict
It’s a surprise win for the Vonhaus, thanks to a strong all-round performance, ease of use, and the best carry case – all for less than £30. Second is the Draper, which has the most logical layout of accessories in its case and is good value. The pricier Dremel is powerful and feels built to last. It takes third place.
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