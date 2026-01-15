Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Rennsport racing game review

The Rennsport racing game offers big-name tracks and cars, but oversensitive controls and harsh rules make the experience frustrating

By:Tom Barnard
15 Jan 2026
Rennsport
Overall Auto Express rating

3.0

  • Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC  
  • Price: around £42.99  
  • Rating: 3.0 stars  
  • Contact: rennsport.gg

While the weather is cold and wet, we might be more inclined to get our driving thrills from the comfort of a sofa rather than out in the real world, and Rennsport is the latest driving game to hit the digital shelves.

On the face of it, Rennsport offers players a line-up of tracks where Spa, Nürburgring and the Goodwood Hill Climb join fantasy community-made circuits, along with a list of cars that includes Le Mans hypercars, GT3 racers and touring cars. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not a bad list at all, but when compared with some rivals that can offer hundreds of options, it’s a little lacking. We expect more to follow via downloadable content, but this will likely come with the need to part with more cash to access it. You’ll also need extra money to buy custom liveries and other add-ons. That’s a shame for a game that is a bit thin on content in the first place. 

Once you get on the track, it all looks and sounds good enough – but with a controller (you can play with a wheel too), the steering is unpredictable and over-sensitive. That issue is exacerbated by track-limit rules that seem overly harsh. Putting a wheel on the grass is enough to invalidate your lap time, but more often spears you off into the wall even at low speed, offering little chance to save an error. 

The AI you’re racing against in single-player mode is also violently unpredictable; online play has very definitely been prioritised here. As with most games, playability can be resolved over time with various patches, but for now this game feels a bit under-developed and lacking compared to existing sim racers.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,690Avg. savings £5,308 off RRP*Used from £10,299
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,502 off RRP*Used from £10,295
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £6,056 off RRP*Used from £10,399
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £27,145Avg. savings £2,285 off RRP*Used from £15,950
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content