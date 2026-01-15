Rennsport racing game review

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Price: around £42.99

around £42.99 Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Contact: rennsport.gg

While the weather is cold and wet, we might be more inclined to get our driving thrills from the comfort of a sofa rather than out in the real world, and Rennsport is the latest driving game to hit the digital shelves.

On the face of it, Rennsport offers players a line-up of tracks where Spa, Nürburgring and the Goodwood Hill Climb join fantasy community-made circuits, along with a list of cars that includes Le Mans hypercars, GT3 racers and touring cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not a bad list at all, but when compared with some rivals that can offer hundreds of options, it’s a little lacking. We expect more to follow via downloadable content, but this will likely come with the need to part with more cash to access it. You’ll also need extra money to buy custom liveries and other add-ons. That’s a shame for a game that is a bit thin on content in the first place.

Once you get on the track, it all looks and sounds good enough – but with a controller (you can play with a wheel too), the steering is unpredictable and over-sensitive. That issue is exacerbated by track-limit rules that seem overly harsh. Putting a wheel on the grass is enough to invalidate your lap time, but more often spears you off into the wall even at low speed, offering little chance to save an error.

The AI you’re racing against in single-player mode is also violently unpredictable; online play has very definitely been prioritised here. As with most games, playability can be resolved over time with various patches, but for now this game feels a bit under-developed and lacking compared to existing sim racers.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.