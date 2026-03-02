Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Bluetti Elite 10 battery pack review

The Bluetti Elite 10 battery pack is a compact, quiet alternative to a petrol generator that’s best suited to low-power tools and device charging

By:Tom Barnard
2 Mar 2026
Bluetti Elite 10
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

We’ve been impressed in the past by Bluetti’s Elite battery packs, which offer a more convenient and quieter alternative to a petrol generator when you need power away from the grid. They allow you to power hefty tools when working on a car, or use electric kettles, fridges and air fryers while camping. 

The main problem is that they are heavy and expensive, so the idea of a smaller, cheaper Elite grabbed our attention. The new Elite 10 weighs 1.8kg and has a 40,000mAh battery capacity, which means it will be able to charge a smartphone around 10 times. One of the four USB outlets is a high-power 100W socket, which means it will charge a laptop much faster than a car’s plug, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Crucially, the Elite 10 also has a three-pin AC socket that allows it to power 220-volt accessories. We used it to power a small electric sander and it lasted 38 minutes before giving up, which would be long enough to rub down a car’s bonnet. It had no problem recharging power-tool batteries either.

However it wilted when asked to run a dehumidifier and couldn’t sustain a 12v battery trickle charger either, so it’s definitely best suited to lower-power tools and topping up devices.

As with the bigger Bluettis, the Elite 10 has a Bluetooth connection to an app that allows you to monitor the power status and modify the unit’s charging modes. Unlike the bigger models, it has a built in LED light, making it great for camping or night-time repairs.

