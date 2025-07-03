Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power pack review

The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power pack is a useful alternative to petrol generators for those who venture off the grid

By:Tom Barnard
3 Jul 2025
BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power pack
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

Spending nearly £1,000 on any accessory for your car is a serious investment, but the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 will really make a difference to drivers who need to have electrical power when away from the grid. That could mean anyone who loves camping, goes to outdoor shows, or needs a plug for tools in a garage at the bottom of the garden. 

The Elite 200 V2 has a 2.1kWh battery, which will mean campers can swap the disposable barbecue and primus stove for an air fryer and coffee maker, and still have power to charge the whole family’s phones.

In addition to a pair of three-pin AC outlets, the Elite V2 also has a selection of DC points, including USBs and a 12V socket. You can use them all at once up to an output of 2,600W. We tried it running a kettle and an air fryer, which it managed to operate simultaneously with no issues – although it did seem to rip through the charge faster than we expected. The Elite V2 is also a hefty lump, weighing 24kg, meaning you’re going to feel it as you lift it up into your car’s boot. 

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power pack

Charging to 80 per cent takes 50 minutes from the mains and you can set a time for the unit to start topping up to make the best use of cheaper overnight energy tariffs. An optional (£229) hardwired 560W car charger will top it up in just over four hours while you’re driving. It’s a brilliant gadget that’s easier to use, cheaper and quieter than a petrol generator, and perfect for campers.

Worried about a flat battery? These are the best power banks to keep you charged on the move... 

