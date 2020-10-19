Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best power inverters 2025

If you need a three-pin plug on the go, here are the best car power inverters

By:Craig Cheetham
12 May 2025
Best power inverter - header image 8

Whether it’s an emergency recharge for your laptop, the need to power a hand-held tool outdoors, or the convenience of a temporary energy supply on a camping weekend, being able to convert your car’s 12-volt DC electricity to a part-time 240-volt AC supply can be really handy.

That’s where a power inverter comes in useful. If it’s to give life to a low-wattage device such as a laptop charger, then a simple inverter that you plug into your car’s 12V battery socket is an inexpensive and convenient accessory. 

At the upper end of the scale, there are also heavier-duty inverters that will power devices with a peak output of up to 1600 watts – roughly the same as a vacuum cleaner or microwave. These are especially useful for using power tools, or powering appliances in off-grid camper vans. These are known as sine wave inverters, and they provide a more stable power supply.

How we tested

We subjected our selected inverters to three tests – powering up an Apple MacBook with a completely depleted battery via a mains cable, operating a 60W table lamp and running a hand-held drill, of the type you might need to do minor DIY jobs. All of our inverters, bar one, passed the practical tests. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

500C

2022 Fiat

500C

28,466 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £10,500
View 500C
Juke

2023 Nissan

Juke

31,526 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L

Cash £13,900
View Juke
Range Rover Evoque

2023 Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

39,578 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £22,200
View Range Rover Evoque
EV6

2024 Kia

EV6

55,966 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £20,600
View EV6

We also scored our units on the number of sockets available, total power output and if they had extra output sockets beyond a British Standard three-pin plug, such as USB-A or USB-C ports. We also factored in the cost, size and ease of use. 

Halfords 200W Power Inverter

Best power inverters - Halfords 200w power inverter 8
  • Price: around £44  
  • Connector type: 12V plug
  • Ports: USB-A, USB-C, BS 3-pin
  • Rating: 5 stars
  • Contact: halfords.com

The Halfords inverter is the joint least powerful here, but in terms of the job it’s designed to do, it’s comfortably the best. You won’t want to use it for high-powered devices, although its 200W output was enough to power our lamp without flickering. But its compact, glovebox-friendly size makes it the perfect emergency laptop charger, and despite its low output, it still enabled our completely flat MacBook to power up almost immediately. Despite its compact dimensions, it’s the only device here to also have a USB-C output ideal if you own a pre-2020 car that’s likely to only have USB-A, or a surly teenager who has a USB-C everything…

Buy now from Halfords

Streetwize P70061 800W Modified Sine Wave Inverter

Best power inverters - Streetwize P70061 800w power inverter8
  • Price: around £67  
  • Connector type: battery clamps  
  • Ports: USB-A, BS 3-pin 
  • Rating: 4.5 stars  
  • Contact: toolstation.co.uk

For a modest outlay, the Streetwize inverter packs an impressive punch. It offers 800W of constant power, but its ability to reach a 1600W peak output means you can run more powerful appliances than any of its rivals here – the peak output will even allow you to heat up a kettle, providing you don’t use a fast-boil one. It runs via a direct connection to your car battery using the included crocodile clamps, which are detachable from the unit. It also has hanging brackets should you want to mount it inside a vehicle – ideal for camper vans, for example. Our only gripe is that the fan is a bit noisy.

Sealey PS1300 Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Best power inverters - Sealey PS1300 Pure Sine Wave inverter8
  • Price: around £174  
  • Connector type: 12V plug or battery clamps  
  • Ports: USB-A and BS 3-pin
  • Rating: 4.5 stars 
  • Contact: sealey.co.uk
Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In isolation, the Sealey is probably the best all-rounder in this test. It’s the only device here you can operate via battery clamps, or via the 12V socket in your car – you connect the correct leads to the back of the unit depending on which you want to use. This is the only pure sine wave inverter tested (which offers an even more stable power supply than the more common modified sine wave system used by the other direct-to battery items) and is recommended for sensitive products such as TVs. It’s superb for professional use, but is expensive.

Buy now from Amazon

Ring Powersource RINVU500 500W Compact Inverter

Best power inverters - Best power inverters - Ring Powersource RINVU500 500w power inverter8
  • Price: around £53 
  • Connector type: battery clamps  
  • Ports: USB-A and BS 3-pin
  • Rating: 4 stars
  • Contact: halfords.com

A former winner of our inverter test in 2020, the Ring is still a good product, offering stable power delivery at a very affordable price. We also like the fact that it features a low-voltage alarm, so if you use it with your car engine switched off, it will warn you before dropping the battery to a level where it won’t start your car. The long cables are handy if you’re using hand-held power tools, too. It’s not as powerful as the Streetwize, though, and it’s too bulky to fit in a glovebox.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Halfords

Draper 28815 12V DC-AC Inverter 400W

Best power inverters - Draper 28815 400w power inverter8
  • Price: around £62 
  • Connector type: battery clamps 
  • Ports: USB-A and BS 3-pin  
  • Rating: 4 stars  
  • Contact: drapertools.com

Draper’s 400W unit is compact and smart, and if it were a little cheaper, it would have been in with a chance of being the winner here – that’s worth considering, because there are sometimes very good deals online. It’s not the most powerful unit but we like its safety features, which include a reverse-polarity indicator, overload alarm and low-voltage indicator. The detachable battery clamps also feel well made and, being the smallest sine wave unit here, it’s more portable than its rivals. 

Buy now from Amazon

BG Fox 300W Power Inverter

Best power inverters - BG Fox 300w power inverter8
  • Price: around £35  
  • Connector type: 12V plug  
  • Ports: 2 x USB-A and BS 3-pin (plus USB-C adaptor)  
  • Rating: 4 stars
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

You can’t fault the sheer value for money on offer with the BG Fox inverter and we also like its sturdy alloy case, which makes it feel tougher than the other in-car units tested here. It comes with dual USB sockets, too, and some adaptors to convert them to USB-C, but we think the Halfords twin USB-A and C set-up is better overall. The internal fan is also a little noisy. It passed all our practical tests though, despite not being a sine wave unit, firing up the laptop quickly and working well with the drill and lamp.

Buy now from Amazon

Bestek 200W 12V to 240V Car Voltage Converter

Best power inverters - Bestek 200v 12v to 240v power inverter8
  • Price: around £36  
  • Connector type: 12V plug  
  • Ports: 4 x USB-A and 2x BS 3-pin 
  • Rating: 3 stars  
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

The Bestek is part of Amazon’s own-brand range and, on paper, it looks like great value, with four USB outlets and two three-pin sockets. However, unlike the Halfords unit, which supposedly has a similar power output, it took more than two minutes for our laptop to gain enough charge to switch on, and there was clear interference when running our lamp, causing it to flicker.  Where its many ports will be useful, though, is in a family car where everyone’s phone needs charging at once.

Buy now from Amazon

Verdict

The Halfords 200W Power Inverter is the perfect glovebox companion, and ideal for those who travel for business. If you do need that extra wattage, then the Streetwize P70061 is hard to beat. It’s a great choice if you go camping regularly. The Sealey PS1300 is also excellent, but pricey.

Looking for a sat-nav as well? Then look at our best sat-navs page... 

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £2,049 off RRP*Used from £16,100
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £26,995Avg. savings £5,998 off RRP*Used from £13,300
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £18,185Avg. savings £3,331 off RRP*Used from £9,900
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £1,676 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
Bargain prices drive used car sales boom, but new cars struggle to sell
Used Renault Arkana - front action

Bargain prices drive used car sales boom, but new cars struggle to sell

Demand for pre-owned cars beats pre-pandemic levels as buyers seek out bargains
News
9 May 2025
BYD beats Dacia, Honda and Citroen: Chinese EV giant already outsells ‘big’ UK brands
BYD Seal - full front

BYD beats Dacia, Honda and Citroen: Chinese EV giant already outsells ‘big’ UK brands

EV sales were up slightly last month year-on-year, but overall car sales were down as buyers tried to dodge increased road tax
News
9 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content