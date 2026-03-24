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Angelwax Ark Marine Ceramic Drywash review

The Angelwax Ark Marine Ceramic Drywash does a good job of removing light dirt and maintains a water beading effect even after several washes

By:Tom Barnard
24 Mar 2026
Angelwax Ark Marine Ceramic Drywash
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

We don’t usually try products that are primarily designed for boats, but Angelwax was keen for us to try its new Ark Marine Ceramic Drywash because it is reputed to work well on cars, especially those made of the same stuff as most yachts: fibreglass. This and other similar composite materials are used on many sports cars and campers.

Like most dry washes, the Ark Marine doesn’t need a hosepipe or bucket to do its cleaning. Instead you use a pair of microfibre cloths and plenty of liquid, which is supplied in a one-litre bottle. After shaking the contents, you pour a blob onto a cloth and use it to gently remove the dirt.

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Unlike other waterless washes which dissolve deposits, the very fine clay suspended in the Drywash works to remove them, while a ceramic coating is said to repel water and dirt for several weeks. 

We tried it on an MG’s fibreglass hard-top and on an area of tired paintwork on a bumper. Although dried-on dirt was hard to remove, the Drywash cleaned away water spots and other blemishes easily, while having a slight cutting effect on the bumper’s paint and the dulled gel coat on the roof. There was a clear gloss and water-beading effect afterwards, and it was still evident after three washes. 

It’s expensive, but is a good way of reviving and protecting aged fibreglass parts.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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