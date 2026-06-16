Michelin 12V DC Rapid Tyre Inflator review

When it comes to looking after your tyres, it would seem to make sense to rely on a brand like Michelin. The company has a new 12V tyre inflator which, as the name suggests, can inflate your tyres rapidly. It takes an impressive four minutes to take a 205/55 16 from completely flat to 35PSI, and 1.15 minutes to go from 25 to 35PSI, so long as the power from your car’s 12V socket is strong.

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The Michelin also uses a patented quick- release valve connector, which isn’t quite as secure as a screw-on one but is quicker to use and reduces press loss when you disconnect.

The cable is three metres long, so should stretch from the power socket to the furthest wheel in most cars. Both the hose and cable wrap neatly around the pump for storage, and there are also clips to hold the adaptors for inflatable toys and balls.

The pressure accuracy was fine too, showing just half a PSI out on the digital display compared with our calibrated gauge. But the pump is limited to a maximum of 50PSI for car tyres. While this will be plenty for most vehicles’ normal wheels, it’s not enough for many space-saver spares, which require around 60PSI or more.

There is also the issue of cost. Although the Michelin doesn’t do anything badly, there are rivals out there that offer buyers a higher number of features and a better specification for less money.

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