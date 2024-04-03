Renault and Volvo to create ‘revolutionary’ next-generation Flexis electric vans

Renault and Volvo, along with the French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM, are working together to create a new generation of fully electric vans. The coalition has formed a new, independent company called Flexis, with the three companies behind it contributing expertise from their respective specialised fields.

Flexis will produce a family of commercial vehicles all based on a brand new EV-dedicated skateboard platform that features an 800-volt electrical architecture. The company says the platform will be highly versatile to accommodate different body styles, plus two types of batteries.

The first official image of the Flexis van line-up features a trio of models, including a traditional panel van, a Luton/box van and step-in van. The first of these will enter production in 2026, and all three will be manufactured in Renault’s Sandouville plant.

According to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, the Flexis panel van is more compact in terms of exterior dimensions than the existing mid-size Renault Trafic, but is more roomy inside and boasts a larger cargo capacity. Helping to achieve this is a completely flat floor made possible by the EV-native platform. A teaser image of the vehicles also shows the wheels have been pushed right to the corners maximising the wheelbase.

The Flexis vans will also use a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform based on Google’s Android operating system. “This allows Google to go beyond the screen into the functions of the car,” says de Meo. This will also allow the vans to be connected to the Google Cloud and allow customers who buy large numbers to integrate their own software into the vehicles.

Flexis will hope to capitalise on growth of the European market for electrified vans, which is expected to rise by 40 per cent each year until 2030. CMA CGM will invest up to 120 million euros in Flexis by 2026, while Renault Group and Volvo Group plan to invest 300 million euros each over the next three years.

