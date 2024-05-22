Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Renault’s new U1st Vision is a healthcare pop-up designed for medical deserts

The U1st Vision concept is designed to bring preventative healthcare services to areas that have limited or no access

by: Ellis Hyde
22 May 2024
Renault U1st Vision concept 19

Rather than showcasing autonomous driving technologies or a futuristic design language, Renault’s new ‘U1st Vision’ concept has a much higher purpose – showing how vehicles like this, featuring ‘pop-up’ modules, can bring vital services like healthcare to people, wherever they are.

Technically, the U1st Vision (you first vision) was created by the Software République – a collaboration between seven companies, including the Renault Group, working together on an “open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility”.

A total of 22 companies contributed to U1st Vision, which is not meant to be a replacement for ambulances, before you pipe up. Instead, it’s designed to provide preventive care, such as diagnosis and monitoring of illnesses, in a one-stop mobile service, thereby providing a solution to the issue of ‘medical deserts’. 

Renault U1st Vision concept 49

Software République believes that, fully equipped with a wealth of interconnected medical devices, the “health pop-up” module could take care of up to 85 per cent of regular medical tests. This would help alleviate pressure on hospitals and other clinics, while also reducing traffic and CO2 emissions. 

This is just one of many potential applications for the U1st though, as the fully modular setup could be adapted for other services depending on the needs of a specific community, and easily scalable to meet high demand, too.

Serving as the underpinnings for the U1st Vision is an EV-dedicated skateboard platform, designed specifically for light commercial vehicles. It’s currently being developed by Flexis – a separate company also created by the Renault Group, plus truck manufacturer Volvo Group and shipping and logistics company, CMA CGM.

The U1st Vision concept will be on display at the VivaTech conference in Paris from 22 to 25 May. While Software République hasn’t said whether we’ll see something like the U1st Vision actually on the road in the future, Flexis will launch its family of ‘revolutionary’ next-generation electric vans in 2026.

What do you think of the U1st Vision concept? Let us know in the comments section...

  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

