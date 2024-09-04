Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Renault 17 electric restomod reimagines 1970s coupe for the 21st Century

Before you get your hopes up, the effortlessly cool Renault 17 concept will not make production

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Sep 2024
Renault 17 concept - front7

Renault has dipped into its back catalogue once again, this time to create a retro-futuristic concept that brings the Renault 17 coupe of the 1970s into the 21st Century. The brand was considerably less creative choosing a name, however, because this is simply called the ‘Renault 17 electric restomod’.

Before you get excited about the stylish, two-door electric car potentially paving the way for a road-going version, this is just the latest collaboration between Renault and contemporary artists to put a new spin on some of its iconic cars. This time it worked with avant-garde French designer Ora Ito to create the R17 electric restomod.

Ito said “I wanted to drape Renault 17 in a second skin, showcasing the design while giving it a more contemporary look in terms of flow, dynamics and rationality through my own approach to design and my own signature: simplexity. I wanted to simplify the more complex aspects.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fans of the original will recognise this is an R17, but the fenders have been subtly flared, and the restomod’s body is actually 17cm wider, supposedly to improve roadholding. The simple yet elegant wheels are new, while the sci-fi-esque front end’s four rectangular headlight modules are a nod to the circular ones on the first R17, as are the louvres on the C-pillar.

Renault 17 concept - rear7

The Galactic Brown paint colour is a unique shade developed specially for the show car. The interior also has a seventies-appropriate earth-tone colour scheme, and the seats – which were redesigned around the original ‘petal’ structure – sport a combination of beige and brown wool. 

Given that this is a restomod, screens have been tastefully integrated into the R17’s cabin, and they feature the colourful graphics found in Renault’s latest models. Behind the square two-spoke steering wheel are four small geometric displays, inspired by the car’s original dials, while the central screen is located below the dashboard, where the radio would have been.

When the R17 was launched in 1971 it featured a 1.6-litre four-pot engine that drove the front wheels. The restomod has ditched that, and instead uses a 270bhp all-electric powertrain at the rear. It also has a carbon-fibre chassis, so the car weighs just 1.4 tonnes.  

The Renault 17 electric restomod will be making appearances at several events in the coming weeks, including the 2024 Paris Motor Show in October, where the all-new Renault 4 will also be revealed.

Would you like to see the Renault 17 electric restomod make production? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

