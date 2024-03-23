Car Deal of the Day: Renault Arkana hybrid coupe-SUV for less than a trip to the cinema

Rakish coupe-SUV looks

Hybrid E-Tech powertrain

£9,448 deposit results in £30 a month

The only thing more head-turning than the Renault Arkana’s bold looks and swooping roofline is this Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer from Renault that could have you paying just £30 a month for the hybrid coupe-SUV, so long as you’re willing and able to put down the whooping £9,448 deposit.

That’s a lot of money to fork over – in fact, it’s more than a third of the car’s list price – but doing so allows for those super low monthly payments, plus this PCP deal has zero per cent APR so there’s no interest earned over its duration.

So you would pay the £9,448 deposit, then 25 monthly payments of £30, which these days is about what you'd spend on a trip to the cinema. In total you’d pay £10,198 to have the car for just over two years, after which you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £16,826 to own the car.

The Arkana E-Tech features a full-hybrid powertrain, with its 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor used to drive the front wheels. You always move away using the e-motor, and it allows you to silently glide around town and tight car parks on electric power. We found the Arkana actually most at home in town, due to those EV driving capabilities and the commanding driving position.