Car Deal of the Day: Renault Arkana hybrid coupe-SUV for less than a trip to the cinema
0% APR on a £30-per-month PCP deal from Renault is our Car Deal of the Day for 23 March, however, it does require a very big deposit
- Rakish coupe-SUV looks
- Hybrid E-Tech powertrain
- £9,448 deposit results in £30 a month
The only thing more head-turning than the Renault Arkana’s bold looks and swooping roofline is this Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer from Renault that could have you paying just £30 a month for the hybrid coupe-SUV, so long as you’re willing and able to put down the whooping £9,448 deposit.
That’s a lot of money to fork over – in fact, it’s more than a third of the car’s list price – but doing so allows for those super low monthly payments, plus this PCP deal has zero per cent APR so there’s no interest earned over its duration.
So you would pay the £9,448 deposit, then 25 monthly payments of £30, which these days is about what you'd spend on a trip to the cinema. In total you’d pay £10,198 to have the car for just over two years, after which you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £16,826 to own the car.
The Arkana E-Tech features a full-hybrid powertrain, with its 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor used to drive the front wheels. You always move away using the e-motor, and it allows you to silently glide around town and tight car parks on electric power. We found the Arkana actually most at home in town, due to those EV driving capabilities and the commanding driving position.
We’ve proven that the E-Tech hybrid setup can be efficient, achieving an average of 47.7mpg after a couple of hundred miles of motorway driving. However, we wouldn’t say the Arkana is an ideal cruiser because of the excessive road and wind noise that make their way into the cabin, and the fidgety ride.
The interior is quite dated at this point compared to those of rivals, but there’s plenty of room for four adults to get comfortable, including a surprising amount of headroom despite the sloped roof, plus the 480-litre boot space is very respectable.
Standard equipment on the entry-level Evolution trim model you get with this particular deal includes 17-inch alloys, a seven-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera and safety features like cruise control, traffic sign recognition and lane keep assist.
As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.
Check out the Renault Arkana E-Tech Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...