Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Arkana hybrid coupe-SUV for less than a trip to the cinema

0% APR on a £30-per-month PCP deal from Renault is our Car Deal of the Day for 23 March, however, it does require a very big deposit

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Mar 2024
Renault Arkana header image
  • Rakish coupe-SUV looks
  • Hybrid E-Tech powertrain
  • £9,448 deposit results in £30 a month

The only thing more head-turning than the Renault Arkana’s bold looks and swooping roofline is this Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer from Renault that could have you paying just £30 a month for the hybrid coupe-SUV, so long as you’re willing and able to put down the whooping £9,448 deposit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s a lot of money to fork over – in fact, it’s more than a third of the car’s list price – but doing so allows for those super low monthly payments, plus this PCP deal has zero per cent APR so there’s no interest earned over its duration.

So you would pay the £9,448 deposit, then 25 monthly payments of £30, which these days is about what you'd spend on a trip to the cinema. In total you’d pay £10,198 to have the car for just over two years, after which you can hand the keys back and move onto a new model, or pay the optional final payment of £16,826 to own the car.

The Arkana E-Tech features a full-hybrid powertrain, with its 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor used to drive the front wheels. You always move away using the e-motor, and it allows you to silently glide around town and tight car parks on electric power. We found the Arkana actually most at home in town, due to those EV driving capabilities and the commanding driving position.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve proven that the E-Tech hybrid setup can be efficient, achieving an average of 47.7mpg after a couple of hundred miles of motorway driving. However, we wouldn’t say the Arkana is an ideal cruiser because of the excessive road and wind noise that make their way into the cabin, and the fidgety ride. 

The interior is quite dated at this point compared to those of rivals, but there’s plenty of room for four adults to get comfortable, including a surprising amount of headroom despite the sloped roof, plus the 480-litre boot space is very respectable. 

Standard equipment on the entry-level Evolution trim model you get with this particular deal includes 17-inch alloys, a seven-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera and safety features like cruise control, traffic sign recognition and lane keep assist.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Renault Arkana E-Tech Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced VW T-Cross for £185 a month
New Volkswagen T-Cross - front driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced VW T-Cross for £185 a month

Volkswagen’s recently facelifted small SUV in value-focused Match trim is our Car Deal of the Day for 22 March
22 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Lexus RZ premium electric SUV for £293 a month
Lexus RZ 450e - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Lexus RZ premium electric SUV for £293 a month

Lexus’s new all-electric SUV for under £300 a month is our very worthy Car Deal of the Day for 19 March
19 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: bag yourself a funky Nissan Juke for only £168 per month
Nissan Juke - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: bag yourself a funky Nissan Juke for only £168 per month

The eye-catching small SUV for well under £200 a month is our Car Deal of the Day for 18 March
18 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: breathtaking Lotus Emira V6 for £45k and an I.O.U.
Lotus Emira - driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: breathtaking Lotus Emira V6 for £45k and an I.O.U.

Our Deal of the Day for 15 March is a half-now, half-later plan for the last-ever petrol-powered Lotus sports car
15 Mar 2024

Most Popular

New Suzuki Swift UK prices move it within spitting distance of the MG3
New 2024 Suzuki Swift - front
News

New Suzuki Swift UK prices move it within spitting distance of the MG3

The fourth-generation Swift features a mild-hybrid petrol engine, plus four-wheel drive on top-spec models
21 Mar 2024
New SEAT Ibiza and Arona facelifts bring Spanish brand back off life-support
Facelifted SEAT Arona and Ibiza
News

New SEAT Ibiza and Arona facelifts bring Spanish brand back off life-support

Spanish brand SEAT has upped the appeal of its popular Arona small SUV and Ibiza supermini with new styling and tech
21 Mar 2024
Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content